HSSC CET Result 2025 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana CET Group C 2025 exam can check their results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The HSSC CET exam was held on July 26 and 27 to fill 18197 vacancies. The cut off marks for the same will be announced anytime soon. Individuals who will secure above the HSSC CET cut-off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process. As per the data, approximately 13.47 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Qualifying candidates will be able to apply for Group C positions in Haryana for the next three years. Since the Haryana CET cut off is yet to be released, you can check the previous year cut off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories. HSSC CET Cut Off 2025

HSSC issued the Haryana CET Result 2025 on its official website along with the merit list. Next, the commission will announce the category-wise cut off marks. Haryana CET Group C Cut off marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The commission announces the cut off marks for all categories separately. It is determined based on several factors such as the number of applications, total vacancies, previous year trends, and the difficulty level of the examination. HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2025 (Expected) As per the previous year cut off trend and analysis, the expected cut off for HSSC CET exam is estimated to range between 75 and 55. However, these are tentative scores and the exact cutoff marks may vary. Category Cut Off (Expected) UR 68 – 75 SC 62 – 68 BCA 60 – 66 BCB 58 – 66 EWS 55 – 65