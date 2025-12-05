HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
HSSC CET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Haryana Group C Cut Off Marks Here

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 5, 2025, 11:47 IST

HSSC CET Cut Off 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will soon announce the Haryana CET Group C Cut Off marks on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC CET Result has already been released on November 4. Check expected and previous year cut off marks for HSSC CET 2025 exam here to gauge your chances of qualifying.

HSSC CET Result 2025 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana CET Group C 2025 exam can check their results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The HSSC CET exam was held on July 26 and 27 to fill 18197 vacancies. The cut off marks for the same will be announced anytime soon. Individuals who will secure above the HSSC CET cut-off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

As per the data, approximately 13.47 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Qualifying candidates will be able to apply for Group C positions in Haryana for the next three years. Since the Haryana CET cut off is yet to be released, you can check the previous year cut off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories.

HSSC issued the Haryana CET Result 2025 on its official website along with the merit list. Next, the commission will announce the category-wise cut off marks. Haryana CET Group C Cut off marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The commission announces the cut off marks for all categories separately. It is determined based on several factors such as the number of applications, total vacancies, previous year trends, and the difficulty level of the examination. 

HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2025 (Expected)

As per the previous year cut off trend and analysis, the expected cut off for HSSC CET exam is estimated to range between 75 and 55. However, these are tentative scores and the exact cutoff marks may vary.

Category

Cut Off (Expected)

UR

68 – 75

SC

62 – 68

BCA

60 – 66

BCB

58 – 66

EWS

55 – 65

How to Check Haryana CET Cutoff 2025 PDF

Once released, candidates can download their HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2025 PDF using the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, navigate to the “Results” section.

  3. Click on the link titled “Haryana Group C Result and Cut Off.”

  4. The Haryana CET Cut Off PDF will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission issues the HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off separately for Grade C and D posts on its official website. Analysing previous year cut off helps candidates estimate their probable score and chances of qualifying. You can check the Haryana CET Cut Off 2024 in the table below:

Post Name

UR

EWS

SC

BCA

BCB

Sectional Officer (Civil) (1)

48.75

Junior Engineer (Civil) (2)

59.475

Junior Engineer (Civil) (3)

67.275

57

54.6

54.6

55.65

Sectional Officer (Civil) (4)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (5)

Assistant Manager (IA) (6)

69.225

61.425

50.7

52.65

54.6

Junior Engineer (Civil) (7)

62.625

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8)

55.575

Junior Engineer (Civil) (9)

46.8

Junior Engineer (Civil) (10)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (11)

48.75

43

Junior Engineer (Civil) (12)

71.175

64

59.475

62.4

63.375

Junior Engineer (Civil) (13)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (14)

63.375

48

43.875

39.975

40.05

Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352)

78

Tehsil Welfare Officer (353)

77.025

76

70.2

72.15

Ziledar (356)

53.625

Supervisor (351)

66.3

63.375

43.875

Canal Patwari (324)

63.375

Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51)

Architectural Assistant (53)

77.025

