PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Class 10th & 12th Time Table to Be Released Soon at pseb.ac.in

Key Points
- PSEB will soon release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet as a PDF.
- The date sheet will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.
- Based on previous years, the date sheet is expected by December 2025 or January 2026.
PSEB Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the date sheet at pseb.ac.in. The exam schedule will be released on the website as PDF and students will need to download it for exam purposes and to prepare.
According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the date sheet by December 2025 or January 2026. Last year the board released the PSEB exam date sheet 2025 Class 10th and 12th on January 8, 2025. The Punjab Board date sheet for 2026 will carry the examination dates, subject details, timings, and guidelines for the exam day.
PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table of the important details of PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 datesheet
|Exam name
|Punjab Board Class 10th Exam 2026Punjab Board Class 12th Exam 2026
|Board name
|Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|pseb.ac.in
|State
|Punjab
|Classes
|1012
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper mode
PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2025
Candidates can check the following table carrying Class 10th and 12th board exam 2024-25 dates to get an idea of the academic year 2025-26:
|Class
|Exam Start Date
|Exam End Date
|PSEB Class 10
|March 10, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|PSEB Class 12
|February 19, 2025
|April 4, 2025
