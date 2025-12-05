SSC CGL Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Class 10th & 12th Time Table to Be Released Soon at pseb.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 5, 2025, 13:31 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet on its official website at pseb.ac.in, as a downloadable PDF. Based on previous years, the date sheet is expected by December 2025 or January 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
PSEB will soon release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet as a PDF.
PSEB will soon release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet as a PDF.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • PSEB will soon release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet as a PDF.
  • The date sheet will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Based on previous years, the date sheet is expected by December 2025 or January 2026.

PSEB Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the date sheet at pseb.ac.in. The exam schedule will be released on the website as PDF and students will need to download it for exam purposes and to prepare. 

According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the date sheet by December 2025 or January 2026. Last year the board released the PSEB exam date sheet 2025 Class 10th and 12th on January 8, 2025. The Punjab Board date sheet for 2026 will carry the examination dates, subject details, timings, and guidelines for the exam day. 

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table of the important details of PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 datesheet
Exam name  Punjab Board Class 10th Exam 2026Punjab Board Class 12th Exam 2026 
Board name  Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  pseb.ac.in
State  Punjab 
Classes  1012
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper mode

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2025

Candidates can check the following table carrying Class 10th and 12th board exam 2024-25 dates to get an idea of the academic year 2025-26:

Class Exam Start Date Exam End Date
PSEB Class 10 March 10, 2025 April 4, 2025
PSEB Class 12 February 19, 2025 April 4, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News