PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Class 10th & 12th Time Table to Be Released Soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check for the date sheet at pseb.ac.in. The exam schedule will be released on the website as PDF and students will need to download it for exam purposes and to prepare.

According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the date sheet by December 2025 or January 2026. Last year the board released the PSEB exam date sheet 2025 Class 10th and 12th on January 8, 2025. The Punjab Board date sheet for 2026 will carry the examination dates, subject details, timings, and guidelines for the exam day.

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table of the important details of PSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026: