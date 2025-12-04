XAT 2026 Registration Closes Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations today, December 5, 2025. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the management exam will need to visit the official website till 11:59 PM at xatonline.in. The registration window is not expected to be extended beyond today so candidates must prioritise registering for the exam online on an urgent basis.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of XAT 2026 exam: