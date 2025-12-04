XAT 2026 Registration Closes Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here

Key Points
- XLRI will close XAT 2026 registrations today.
- The deadline is December 5, 2025, at 11.59 PM.
- Interested candidates must register on the official website at xatonline.in.
XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations today, December 5, 2025. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the management exam will need to visit the official website till 11:59 PM at xatonline.in. The registration window is not expected to be extended beyond today so candidates must prioritise registering for the exam online on an urgent basis.
XAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of XAT 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|XAT 2026 registration deadline
|Exam name
|Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
|Board name
|Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|xatonline.in
|Application Portal
|applications.xatonline.in
|Stream
|Management
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|MBAPGDM
|Registration dates
|July 10 - December 5, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|Credential required
|Login ID
|Application fee
|INR 2200
How to Register for XAT 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for XAT 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at xatonline.in
- On the homepage, press on 'Registration' button
- In the login window, enter your name, phone number, email ID and password
- Solve the captcha code
- Verify registration via email method
- Provide academic details, personal details and work experience
- Upload scanned copies of the required documents
- Select test cities
- Review your application and check the declaration box
- Pay the online application fee
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
