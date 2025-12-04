SSC CGL Result 2025
XAT 2026 Registration Closes Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 5, 2025, 12:09 IST

The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close XAT 2026 registrations today, December 5, 2025, at 11:59 PM on the official website at xatonline.in. Interested candidates must register urgently as the window is not expected to be extended.

XLRI will close XAT 2026 registrations today.
Key Points

  • XLRI will close XAT 2026 registrations today.
  • The deadline is December 5, 2025, at 11.59 PM.
  • Interested candidates must register on the official website at xatonline.in.

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registrations today, December 5, 2025. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the management exam will need to visit the official website till 11:59 PM at xatonline.in. The registration window is not expected to be extended beyond today so candidates must prioritise registering for the exam online on an urgent basis.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of XAT 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  XAT 2026 registration deadline 
Exam name  Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
Board name  Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  xatonline.in
Application Portal  applications.xatonline.in
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes  MBAPGDM
Registration dates  July 10 - December 5, 2025 till 11:59 PM
Credential required  Login ID
Application fee  INR 2200

How to Register for XAT 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for XAT 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. On the homepage, press on 'Registration' button
  3. In the login window, enter your name, phone number, email ID and password 
  4. Solve the captcha code
  5. Verify registration via email method
  6. Provide academic details, personal details and work experience
  7. Upload scanned copies of the required documents
  8. Select test cities 
  9. Review your application and check the declaration box
  10. Pay the online application fee
  11. Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - XAT 2026 Registration

