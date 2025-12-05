CLAT 2026 Marks vs Rank: Expected Marks, Predicted Ranks & NLU Chances for Exam on 7 December 2025

The CLAT 2026 exam scheduled for 7 December 2025, thousands of law aspirants across India have begun intense preparation. One of the most common and crucial questions students ask during the final months is: “How many marks do I need to score to get my desired NLU?”

Understanding CLAT marks vs rank helps candidates set realistic targets, plan their exam strategy, and estimate their chances at top National Law Universities (NLUs). While the exact conversion changes every year based on the difficulty level and candidate performance, previous trends help create a reliable prediction for CLAT 2026.

This article provides a detailed breakdown of CLAT 2026 Marks vs Rank, expected score ranges, factors affecting rank, NLU chances and preparation tips. It is designed to be highly informative, student-friendly, and SEO-optimised.