UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has structured the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 to provide students with a strong, comprehensive foundation in advanced mathematical concepts. This course is crucial for students aspiring to pursue science, engineering, economics, or any other field that relies heavily on logical reasoning and quantitative analysis. UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Maths Subject Code 128 Theory Marks 80 Practical Marks 20 Total Marks 100 Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 No. Units Marks I Sets and Functions 23 II. Algebra 25 III. Coordinate Geometry 12 IV. Calculus 08 V. Statistics and Probability 12 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20

Unit-I: Sets and Functions 1. Sets Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement. 2. Relations & Functions Ordered pairs. Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (up to R x R x R). Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, codomain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions

Unit-II: Algebra 1. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers. Argand plane. 2. Linear Inequalities Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line. 3. Permutations and Combinations Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae for n Pr , n Cr and their connections, simple applications. 4. Binomial Theorem Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices. Pascal’s triangle, simple applications. 5. Sequence and Series Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.), general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P., infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and G.M

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry 1. Straight Lines Brief recall of two-dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point - slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form. Distance of a point from a line. 2. Conic Sections Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle. 3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points. Unit-IV: Calculus 1. Limits and Derivatives Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relates it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions of polynomial and trigonometric functions.