HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 5, 2025, 11:28 IST

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has structured the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 to provide students with a strong, comprehensive foundation in advanced mathematical concepts. This course is crucial for students aspiring to pursue science, engineering, economics, or any other field that relies heavily on logical reasoning and quantitative analysis.

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Maths

Subject Code

128

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

No.

Units

Marks

I

Sets and Functions

23

II.

Algebra

25

III.

Coordinate Geometry

12

IV.

Calculus

08

V.

Statistics and Probability 

12
 

Total

80
 

Internal Assessment 

20

Unit-I: Sets and Functions 

1. Sets Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement. 

2. Relations & Functions Ordered pairs. Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (up to R x R x R). Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, codomain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions

Unit-II: Algebra 

1. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers. Argand plane. 

2. Linear Inequalities Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line. 

3. Permutations and Combinations Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae for n Pr , n Cr and their connections, simple applications. 

4. Binomial Theorem Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices. Pascal’s triangle, simple applications. 

5. Sequence and Series Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.), general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P., infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and G.M 

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry 

1. Straight Lines Brief recall of two-dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point - slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form. Distance of a point from a line. 

2. Conic Sections Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle. 

3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points. 

Unit-IV: Calculus 

1. Limits and Derivatives Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relates it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V Statistics and Probability 

1. Statistics Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data. 

2. Probability Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events. . 

UK Board Class 11 Maths Practical Syllabus 2026

Topics

Marks

Activities Performed Throughout the Year (10 Activities)

5

Record of Activities

5

Activity performed during year- end test 

3

Viva based on activities

2

Continuous Assessment(Unit Tests)

5

Total

20

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News