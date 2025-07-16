BITSAT 2025: BITS Pilani Iteration 2 Result Today at bitsadmission.com, Direct Link Here

BITSAT Iteration 2 Result 2025: The BITSAT Iteration 2 result 2025 will be made public by BITS Pilani on July 16, 2025, via bitsadmission.com, the official website. To check and download their allotment result in a PDF file, test takers need to go to the official website and submit their login information, including their BITSAT application number, password, and captcha code. In addition to other personal information, the BITSAT Iteration 2 result will include the candidates' names, the name of the course, and the name of the college they were assigned.

The results of BITSAT Iteration 2 are released by the authorities based on the decisions they made, the seats that were available to colleges following round 1, and the scores they received on the qualifying exam. On or before July 19, candidates who wish to accept a seat that has been assigned to them based on their preferences must pay the seat acceptance fees and finish the reporting process to the designated universities. The seat will be canceled if the designated colleges are not contacted after the acceptance of the seat. Candidates will not be permitted to take part in the ensuing counseling procedure in such a situation.