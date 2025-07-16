Allahabad University Admission 2025: UG Registration Begins Today Based on CUET Scores

News

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The University of Allahabad has begun its undergraduate registration for 2025 today, July 16, and will continue until July 26. On the official Samarth portal, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, candidates with valid CUET UG results can register. The two steps in the process—profile updates and fee payment—are essential for counseling consideration.

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The University of Allahabad (UoA) will commence undergraduate (UG) registration for 2025 today, June 16. Candidates may register for AU registration until July 26 if they have valid Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results. Applicants can sign up for undergraduate courses on the official website by visiting alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, the Samarth portal. In 2025, there will be two stages to the Allahabad University registration process.

Candidates will only be taken into consideration for Allahabad University's 2025 counseling if they have updated their profiles and paid the registration fee. Technical issues caused the AU registrations, which were originally planned to start on June 30, to be delayed. How To Register for Allahabad University's 2025 admissions? Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for Allahabad University UG registration 2025: To register for AU admissions in 2025, follow these procedures.

Check out alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, the official website.

Select the "New registration" option that appears.

Enter the necessary information.

Enter the number and OTP that you received in the mail.

Keep the password and ID handy for further use.

Complete the AU application form.

The application cost must be paid.

The application form can be downloaded for future use.

Allahabad University Registration 2025: Documents Required To register for each program, candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 300, while candidates from other categories must pay Rs 150. The following is a list of documents needed to register for Allahabad University in 2025: CUET UG 2025 scorecard and admission card.

Marksheets for classes 10 and 12

The candidate's photo and signature (in JPG or JPEG format)

Recent caste certificate Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Important Dates To find out the crucial dates for Allahabad University's UG Admission 2025 Through CUET, candidates can refer to the table below: Events Dates Commencement of CUET counselling 2025 registration Soon 30-Jun-2025 Last date to apply 15-Jul-2025 Last date to pay registration fee/ Selection of programme To be announced after CUET 2025 result Last date for Preference selection for BA, B.Sc (Math Group), & B.Sc (Bio Group) To be updated Correction in application form/ Uploading of CUET scorecard To be updated Release of AU CUET Cut Off 2025 To be updated