Allahabad University Admission 2025: UG Registration Begins Today Based on CUET Scores

Allahabad University Admission 2025: The University of Allahabad has begun its undergraduate registration for 2025 today, July 16, and will continue until July 26. On the official Samarth portal, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, candidates with valid CUET UG results can register. The two steps in the process—profile updates and fee payment—are essential for counseling consideration.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 10:49 IST
Allahabad University 2025 registration
Allahabad University Admission 2025: The University of Allahabad (UoA) will commence undergraduate (UG) registration for 2025 today, June 16. Candidates may register for AU registration until July 26 if they have valid Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results. Applicants can sign up for undergraduate courses on the official website by visiting alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, the Samarth portal. In 2025, there will be two stages to the Allahabad University registration process.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Candidates will only be taken into consideration for Allahabad University's 2025 counseling if they have updated their profiles and paid the registration fee. Technical issues caused the AU registrations, which were originally planned to start on June 30, to be delayed.

How To Register for Allahabad University's 2025 admissions?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for Allahabad University UG registration 2025:

  • To register for AU admissions in 2025, follow these procedures.

  • Check out alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in, the official website.

  • Select the "New registration" option that appears.

  • Enter the necessary information.

  • Enter the number and OTP that you received in the mail.

  • Keep the password and ID handy for further use.

  • Complete the AU application form.

  • The application cost must be paid.

  • The application form can be downloaded for future use.

Allahabad University Registration 2025: Documents Required

To register for each program, candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 300, while candidates from other categories must pay Rs 150.

The following is a list of documents needed to register for Allahabad University in 2025:

  • CUET UG 2025 scorecard and admission card.

  • Marksheets for classes 10 and 12

  • The candidate's photo and signature (in JPG or JPEG format)

  • Recent caste certificate

Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Important Dates

To find out the crucial dates for Allahabad University's UG Admission 2025 Through CUET, candidates can refer to the table below:

Events

Dates

Commencement of CUET counselling 2025 registration

Soon

30-Jun-2025

Last date to apply

15-Jul-2025

Last date to pay registration fee/ Selection of programme

To be announced after CUET 2025 result

Last date for Preference selection for BA, B.Sc (Math Group), & B.Sc (Bio Group)

To be updated

Correction in application form/ Uploading of CUET scorecard

To be updated

Release of AU CUET Cut Off 2025

To be updated

Applicants who want to be considered for admission to the undergraduate program at Allahabad University must make sure they have registered on the Allahabad University Samarth site and taken the CUET 2025 exam. Candidates' CUET UG scores determine their admission to Allahabad University. Following the announcement of the CUET results, the first merit list for AU admission 2025 will be made based on the CUET 2025 scores. CUET 2025 results were made public by NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in.


