This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 7 November

Every day has its story. On 7 November, the calendar is more than just another date—it carries echoes of change, struggle and transformation. In this article, we'll walk through some of the landmark moments that happened on this date: from the election of the first woman to the U.S. Congress to the dramatic collapse of a central bridge to revolutions and milestones across the world. We'll also look at lesser-known but still meaningful events. So let's turn the page to 7 November and explore what happened on that day.
What Happened On This Day – November 7?
Here's what happened in history on November 7:
1861 – Battle of Belmont, Missouri
- On November 7, 1861, Union forces under Ulysses S. Grant overran a Confederate camp at Belmont, Missouri.
- The Union troops later retreated when Confederate reinforcements arrived.
- Although Grant claimed victory, no ground was gained.
- The Confederates remained in control of that section of the Mississippi River.
1885 – Canada's Transcontinental Railway Completed
- On November 7, 1885, the last spike was driven into Canada's first transcontinental railway at Craigellachie, British Columbia.
- The project connected the country from coast to coast.
- It took five years to build more than 4,600 kilometres of track.
- This achievement symbolised Canada's unity and progress.
1914 – First Issue of The New Republic Published
- On November 7, 1914, The New Republic magazine was first published in the U.S.
- It was led by journalist Herbert Croly, author of The Promise of American Life.
- The magazine promoted progressive ideas and economic reform during World War I.
1916 – Jeannette Rankin Becomes First Woman Elected to Congress
- On November 7, 1916, Montana suffragist Jeannette Rankin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
- She was the first woman in U.S. history to win a seat in Congress.
- Her victory marked a significant step forward for women in American politics.
1932 – Supreme Court Overturns Scottsboro Convictions
- On November 7, 1932, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Powell v. Alabama.
- The case involved nine Black teenagers falsely accused of raping two white women.
- The court decided the boys had been denied proper legal defence.
- The ruling became a milestone in protecting the right to a fair trial.
1940 – Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses
- On November 7, 1940, the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Washington collapsed due to high winds.
- The bridge had opened only four months earlier.
- Its twisting motion, called "flutter", caused the failure.
- The event became a famous lesson in engineering and aerodynamics.
1943 – Singer-Songwriter Joni Mitchell Is Born
- On November 7, 1943, Joni Mitchell was born in Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Canada.
- She rose to fame in the 1970s with albums like Blue and Court and Spark.
- Her poetic lyrics and blend of folk, pop, and jazz made her one of music's most influential artists.
1944 – Franklin D. Roosevelt Wins Unprecedented Fourth Term
- On November 7, 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a fourth term.
- It was the only time in U.S. history that a president served more than two terms.
- His leadership during the Great Depression and World War II earned him broad support.
1944 – Soviet Spy Richard Sorge Hanged by the Japanese
- On November 7, 1944, Soviet master spy Richard Sorge was executed in Japan.
- He had worked undercover as a journalist, reporting secrets about Germany and Japan to the Soviet Union.
- Sorge's intelligence was crucial during World War II.
1962 – Richard Nixon Concedes California Governor's Race
- On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon conceded defeat in the California governor’s race.
- In frustration, he told reporters, "You won't have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
- Ironically, he would win the U.S. presidency six years later.
1966 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono Meet
- On November 7, 1966, John Lennon met artist Yoko Ono at the Indica Gallery in London.
- Ono was preparing for her solo art exhibit.
- Their meeting led to one of the most famous relationships in music history.
1972 – Nixon Re-Elected President
- On November 7, 1972, Richard Nixon defeated George McGovern to win re-election.
- He carried all states except Massachusetts.
- The campaign promised “peace with honour" in Vietnam.
1980 – Actor Steve McQueen Dies
- On November 7, 1980, actor Steve McQueen died at the age of 50 in Mexico.
- He was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1960s and 1970s.
- Known as the "King of Cool", McQueen starred in classics like Bullitt and The Great Escape.
1989 – Two African American Firsts in U.S. Politics
- On November 7, 1989, David Dinkins was elected New York City’s first African American mayor.
- That same day, Douglas Wilder became the first African American elected governor in U.S. history in Virginia.
- Both victories were historic milestones in American politics.
1991 – Magic Johnson Announces He Is HIV-Positive
- On November 7, 1991, basketball legend Magic Johnson announced he was HIV-positive.
- The news shocked the sports world and changed public awareness of AIDS.
- Johnson became a powerful advocate for HIV education and prevention.
2000 – Election Results Too Close to Call
- On November 7, 2000, the U.S. presidential election between Al Gore and George W. Bush ended in a statistical tie.
- Florida's vote count was unclear, leading to a Supreme Court case, Bush v. Gore.
- The decision gave Bush the presidency.
2000 – Hillary Clinton Elected to U.S. Senate
- On November 7, 2000, Hillary Rodham Clinton was elected to represent New York in the U.S. Senate.
- She became the first First Lady ever elected to office.
- Her victory marked the beginning of her independent political career.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 7?
November 7 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 7
Billy Graham (1918–2018)
- Influential Baptist minister known for his global ministry and televised crusades.
- Served as spiritual adviser to many U.S. presidents.
Albert Camus (1913–1960)
- French author and philosopher.
- Known for exploring existentialism and absurdity in The Stranger and The Plague.
Joni Mitchell (1943–)
- A Canadian singer-songwriter is celebrated for poetic lyrics and innovation in music.
Notable Deaths on November 7
1913 – Alfred Russel Wallace
- Died on November 7, 1913, in Broadstone, Dorset, England.
- He co-discovered the theory of evolution by natural selection, independently of Darwin.
- His work had a significant impact on biology and natural science.
1962 – Eleanor Roosevelt
- Died on November 7, 1962.
- She was the First Lady of the United States (1933-1945) and later a diplomat and human rights advocate.
- She helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
1980 – Steve McQueen
- Died on November 7, 1980, in Mexico.
- Known as the "King of Cool", he was a major Hollywood star in the 1960s and 1970s.
- His roles in The Great Escape and Bullitt made him iconic.
2011 – Joe Frazier
- Died on November 7, 2011.
- He was an Olympic gold-medallist boxer and heavyweight champion, famous for his "Fight of the Century" with Muhammad Ali.
2016 – Leonard Cohen
- Died on November 7, 2016.
- Canadian singer-songwriter and poet known for songs like “Hallelujah” and many albums that shaped modern music.
