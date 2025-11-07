This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 7 November

Every day has its story. On 7 November, the calendar is more than just another date—it carries echoes of change, struggle and transformation. In this article, we'll walk through some of the landmark moments that happened on this date: from the election of the first woman to the U.S. Congress to the dramatic collapse of a central bridge to revolutions and milestones across the world. We'll also look at lesser-known but still meaningful events. So let's turn the page to 7 November and explore what happened on that day.

What Happened On This Day – November 7?

Here's what happened in history on November 7:

1861 – Battle of Belmont, Missouri