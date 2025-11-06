UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
CAT 2025 Admit Card LIVE: Release on November 12th at iimcat.ac.in; Check New Dates and Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2025, 14:24 IST

IIM Kozhikode will be releasing the CAT 2025 admit cardon November 12, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2025 Admit Card to be issued on November 12, 2025
  • Download IIM CAT Admit Card at iimcat.ac.in
  • Download CAT Admit Card using the login id and password

CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be conducting the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres in three shifts. Shift details will be mentioned in the CAT 2025 admit card.

IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be issued on November 12, 2025. Earlier, IIM Kozhikode was set to release the admit card on November 5, 2025 which has now been postponed. Candidates who have submitted their CAT 2025 applications will be issued their admit card on the candidate login. 

According to the official notification issued, Admit cardsfor 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website. To download the CAT 2025 admit card candidates are required to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and login using their application number and pasword. Candidates can keep visiting this space for latest updates on the admit card.

CAT Admit Card 2025 Date and Time

The IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to download the admit card. According to the revised schedulem the CAT admit card will be available for download on November 12, 2025. Te time of release of the admit card is not yet specified. 

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2025

The CAT 2025 admit card link will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on the CAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: The IIM CAT admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 6, 2025, 14:24 IST

    Is CAT 2025 Admit Card Out?

    IIM Kozhikode will be releasing the CAT 2025 admit card next week. As per the official notification issued, the CAT 2025 hall ticket will be available for download from November 12, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025

  • Nov 6, 2025, 13:55 IST

    CAT 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

    The CAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

    Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

    Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 admit card link

    Step 3: Login using the login id and password

    Step 4: The CAT Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for futher reference

  • Nov 6, 2025, 13:39 IST

    CAT 2025 Exam Details: Test Duration

    CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025 in three sessions. The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes where candidates must answe questions from three sections.

    Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

    Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

    Section III: Quantitative Ability

  • Nov 6, 2025, 13:25 IST

    CAT 2025 Exam Cities: Test Centre Details

    CAT 2025 will be conducted on November 30, 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be held across test centres in 179 cities across the country.

  • Nov 6, 2025, 13:09 IST

    CAT 2025 Exam Pattern

    CAT 2025 exam will be announced on November 30, 2025. As per the exam pattern announced, the exams will be conducted in three sections. Check the sectional division and the number of questions here

    CAT Exam Sections

    Number of Questions

    Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

    24

    Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

    22

    Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

    22

    Total

    68
  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:58 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2025: Exam Schedule

    The CAT 2025 exam will be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The exam will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must note that details regarding the exam slots will be mentioned on the admit card along with the exam centre details and reporting time. 

  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:35 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2025: Details Given on Hall Ticket

    The CAT 2025 admit card will include the following details.

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam shift
    • Reporting time
    • Exam duration
    • Subjects
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Candidate photograph and signature images
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:14 IST

    CAT 2025 Admit Card Live: Login Credentials

    The link to download the CAT Admit Card will be available at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates can login using the IIM CAT login id and password to download the hall ticket. 

  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:12 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

    The IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be available for download from November 12, 2025. To download the admit card, students can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. 

  • Nov 6, 2025, 12:10 IST

    CAT Admit Card 2025: When to Download?

    According to the official notification issued, Admit cardsfor 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded using the login id and password at iimcat.ac.in. The link will be available from November 12, 2025. 

