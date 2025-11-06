CAT 2025 Admit Card LIVE: Release on November 12th at iimcat.ac.in; Check New Dates and Details Here

CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be conducting the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres in three shifts. Shift details will be mentioned in the CAT 2025 admit card.

IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be issued on November 12, 2025. Earlier, IIM Kozhikode was set to release the admit card on November 5, 2025 which has now been postponed. Candidates who have submitted their CAT 2025 applications will be issued their admit card on the candidate login.

According to the official notification issued, Admit cardsfor 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website. To download the CAT 2025 admit card candidates are required to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and login using their application number and pasword. Candidates can keep visiting this space for latest updates on the admit card.

CAT Admit Card 2025 Date and Time

The IIM CAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to download the admit card. According to the revised schedulem the CAT admit card will be available for download on November 12, 2025. Te time of release of the admit card is not yet specified.

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2025

The CAT 2025 admit card link will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on the CAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: The IIM CAT admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference