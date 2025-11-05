UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
News

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 21:37 IST

The Karnataka Board released the Karnataka Board Class 12 2nd PUC Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Board released the Class 12 PUC 2 Exams 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025.
Key Points

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026.
  • The detailed schedule is available on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026, and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 timetable 2026 below:

Dates

Subject

February 28, 2026

Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2026

Geography, Statistics, Psychology

March 3, 2026

English

March 4, 2026

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 5, 2026

History

March 6, 2026

Physics

March 7, 2026

Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

March 9, 2026

Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

March 10, 2026

Economics

March 11, 2026

Logic, Electronics, Home Science

March 12, 2026

Hindi

March 13, 2026

Political Science

March 14, 2026

Accountancy, Mathematics

March 16, 2026

Sociology, Biology, Computer Science

March 17, 2026

Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

DIRECT LINK -

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th , 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

 

