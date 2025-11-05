Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- The Karnataka Board released the Class 12 PUC 2 Exams 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025.
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026.
- The detailed schedule is available on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026, and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 timetable 2026 below:
|
Dates
|
Subject
|
February 28, 2026
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
March 2, 2026
|
Geography, Statistics, Psychology
|
March 3, 2026
|
English
|
March 4, 2026
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
March 5, 2026
|
History
|
March 6, 2026
|
Physics
|
March 7, 2026
|
Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
|
March 9, 2026
|
Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 11, 2026
|
Logic, Electronics, Home Science
|
March 12, 2026
|
Hindi
|
March 13, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 14, 2026
|
Accountancy, Mathematics
|
March 16, 2026
|
Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
|
March 17, 2026
|
Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation