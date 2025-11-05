Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Dates OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC 2 Exam 2026 date sheet today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here as well as the official document on the website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026, and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 timetable 2026 below: