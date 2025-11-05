Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th , 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 and Exam 2 timetable 2026. The link to download the exam timetable PDF is available on the official website.

Karnataka Board will be conducting the 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. Students appearing for both exams can click on the direct link provided below to download the date sheet PDF.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here