UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th , 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 5, 2025, 21:40 IST

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 1 and Exam 2 timetable 2026 is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the datesheet PDF at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026
  • Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 from March 18 to April 2, 2026and Exam 2 from May 18 to 25, 2026

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 and Exam 2 timetable 2026. The link to download the exam timetable PDF is available on the official website.

Karnataka Board will be conducting the 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. Students appearing for both exams can click on the direct link provided below to download the date sheet PDF. 

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable PDF - Click Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Check here the complete schedule for the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 

Subject

Dates

First Language

March 18, 2026

Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

March 23, 2026

Second Language

March 25, 2026

Mathematics, Sociology

March 28, 2026

Third Language, NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) subjects

March 30, 2026

Junior Technical School subjects

April 1, 2026

Social Science

April 2, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 timetable 2026 below

Subject

Dates

Kannada, Arabic

February 28, 2026

Geography, Statistics, Psychology

March 2, 2026

English

March 3, 2026

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 4, 2026

History

March 5, 2026

Physics

March 6, 2026

Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology

March 7, 2026

Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

March 9, 2026

Economics

March 10, 2026

Logic, Electronics, Home Science

March 11, 2026

Hindi

March 12, 2026

Political Science

March 13, 2026

Accountancy, Mathematics

March 14, 2026

Sociology, Biology, Computer Science

March 16, 2026

Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

March 17, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable 2026

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. Check complete timetable below

Subject Dates
Kannada April 25, 2026
Arabic
Optional Kannada April 27, 2026
Logic 
Accountancy 
Biology
Political Science April 28, 2026
Electronics
Computer Science
Mathematics April 29, 2026
Homescience
Basic Mathematics
Economics April 30, 2026
English May 4, 2026
Hindi May 5, 2026
Business studies May 6, 2026
Physics
Education
Sociology May 7, 2026
Statistics
Geography May 8, 2026

Psychology
Geology
Tamil May 9, 2026
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Urdu
Sanskrit
French
Hindustani Music May 9, 2026 (2 PM to 4:15 PM)
Electronics and Hardware
Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing
Information Technology
Retail 
Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News