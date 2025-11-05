Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 Released: Download KSEAB Class 10th , 12th Exam Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026
- Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 from March 18 to April 2, 2026and Exam 2 from May 18 to 25, 2026
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Time Table 2026: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 and Exam 2 timetable 2026. The link to download the exam timetable PDF is available on the official website.
Karnataka Board will be conducting the 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026, and Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 18 to 25, 2026. Students appearing for both exams can click on the direct link provided below to download the date sheet PDF.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Timetable PDF - Click Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable PDF - Click Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable PDF - Click Here
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Date Sheet 2026
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. Check here the complete schedule for the Karnataka SSLC exam 1
|
Subject
|
Dates
|
First Language
|
March 18, 2026
|
Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|
March 23, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 25, 2026
|
Mathematics, Sociology
|
March 28, 2026
|
Third Language, NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) subjects
|
March 30, 2026
|
Junior Technical School subjects
|
April 1, 2026
|
Social Science
|
April 2, 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Check the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 timetable 2026 below
|
Subject
|
Dates
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
February 28, 2026
|
Geography, Statistics, Psychology
|
March 2, 2026
|
English
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
March 4, 2026
|
History
|
March 5, 2026
|
Physics
|
March 6, 2026
|
Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
|
March 7, 2026
|
Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
|
March 9, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Logic, Electronics, Home Science
|
March 11, 2026
|
Hindi
|
March 12, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 13, 2026
|
Accountancy, Mathematics
|
March 14, 2026
|
Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
|
March 16, 2026
|
Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
|
March 17, 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Timetable 2026
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026. Check complete timetable below
|Subject
|Dates
|Kannada
|April 25, 2026
|Arabic
|Optional Kannada
|April 27, 2026
|Logic
|Accountancy
|Biology
|Political Science
|April 28, 2026
|Electronics
|Computer Science
|Mathematics
|April 29, 2026
|Homescience
|Basic Mathematics
|Economics
|April 30, 2026
|English
|May 4, 2026
|Hindi
|May 5, 2026
|Business studies
|May 6, 2026
|Physics
|Education
|Sociology
|May 7, 2026
|Statistics
|Geography
|May 8, 2026
|
Psychology
|Geology
|Tamil
|May 9, 2026
|Telugu
|Malayalam
|Marathi
|Urdu
|Sanskrit
|French
|Hindustani Music
|May 9, 2026 (2 PM to 4:15 PM)
|Electronics and Hardware
|Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing
|Information Technology
|Retail
|Automobile
|Healthcare
|Beauty and Wellness
