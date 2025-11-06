UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 6, 2025, 18:03 IST

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration has started today, November 6, 2025. Candidates with a valid NEET PG rank and internship letter can register at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration today, November 6, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must have a valid NEET PG rank and mandatory internship letter to be eligible round 1 NEET PG counselling.

Candidates must complete a mandatory two-year service bond in the state for admission to government medical or dental colleges. Failure to complete this bond period will result in a fine of INR 40 lakh, according to the UP NEET PG bond policy.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important details related to UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

upneet.gov.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Merit list release date 

November 10, 2025

Result date 

November 17, 2025

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 1 UP NEET PG counselling 2025 as mentioned below: 

Events 

Dates 

Registration dates 

November 6 - 10, 2025

Registration and security money deposit 

November 6 - 10, 2025 by 2 PM

UP NEET PG merit list release date 

November 10, 2025

UP NEET PG choice filling dates 

November 11 - 14, 2025 till 2 pm

UP NEET PG seat allotment date

November 17, 2025

UP NEET PG allotment letter download dates 

November 18 - 22, 2025

