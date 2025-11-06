UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration has started today, November 6, 2025.
- Candidates with a valid NEET PG rank and internship letter can register.
- Registration is available at upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration today, November 6, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must have a valid NEET PG rank and mandatory internship letter to be eligible round 1 NEET PG counselling.
Candidates must complete a mandatory two-year service bond in the state for admission to government medical or dental colleges. Failure to complete this bond period will result in a fine of INR 40 lakh, according to the UP NEET PG bond policy.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to UP NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
upneet.gov.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
Master of Surgery (MS)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Merit list release date
|
November 10, 2025
|
Result date
|
November 17, 2025
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 1 UP NEET PG counselling 2025 as mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration dates
|
November 6 - 10, 2025
|
Registration and security money deposit
|
November 6 - 10, 2025 by 2 PM
|
UP NEET PG merit list release date
|
November 10, 2025
|
UP NEET PG choice filling dates
|
November 11 - 14, 2025 till 2 pm
|
UP NEET PG seat allotment date
|
November 17, 2025
|
UP NEET PG allotment letter download dates
|
November 18 - 22, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation