UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has started the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration today, November 6, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must have a valid NEET PG rank and mandatory internship letter to be eligible round 1 NEET PG counselling.

Candidates must complete a mandatory two-year service bond in the state for admission to government medical or dental colleges. Failure to complete this bond period will result in a fine of INR 40 lakh, according to the UP NEET PG bond policy.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: