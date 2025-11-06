Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed in These Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Schools in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur districts will be closed today, November 6 due to continuous rainfall since early morning. The school holiday has been announced by the District Collector considering the safety of students.

As per weather reports, heavy rainfall is expected in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts and parts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts. It is expected that these regions will receive intense rain with thunder and lightning.

Rain is likely to continue until November 11 due to prevailing atmospheric conditions over the interior regions in the state. The India Meteorological Department has mentioned that rain is expected to shift southwards triggering heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Vrudhunagar, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.