UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed in These Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2025, 10:46 IST

Schools in a few districts of Tamil Nadu are closed today due to heavy rainfall. Students and parents must keep in touch with school authorities regarding school reopening and latest updates.

Key Points

  • Schools closed in few districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall
  • Rain is likely to continue until November 11 due to prevailing atmospheric conditions
  • Students must connect with school authorities for latest updates on school holiday

Schools in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur districts will be closed today, November 6 due to continuous rainfall since early morning. The school holiday has been announced by the District Collector considering the safety of students.

As per weather reports, heavy rainfall is expected in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts and parts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts. It is expected that these regions will receive intense rain with thunder and lightning.

Rain is likely to continue until November 11 due to prevailing atmospheric conditions over the interior regions in the state. The India Meteorological Department has mentioned that rain is expected to shift southwards triggering heavy rainfall in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Vrudhunagar, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts. 

Chennai is also expected to witness cloudy weather with a probability of light to moderate rainfall. No heavy rainfall is expected. 


