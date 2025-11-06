WBJEE Answer Key 2025 JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM OUT Today at wbjeeb.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- WBJEE JENPAS - UG, JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM and GNM 2025 answer keys released.
- Candidates can access the answer keys on the official website at wbjeeb.in.
- Objections to the answer keys can be submitted online until November 7, 2025 at 1159 p.m.
WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.in. If any candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections online till November 7, 2025 upto 11:59 p.m. Candidates can also gain access to the question booklet number displayed.
WBJEEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEEB Answer Key 2025
|
Exam name
|
WBJEEB JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.in
|
Programmes
|
Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS - UG)
Joint Entrance for MSc Nursing (JEMScN)
Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN)
Joint Entrance for Computer Application (JECA)
Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry to B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. (JELET)
Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM & GNM)
|
Answer key release date
|
November 6, 2025
|
Answer key objection last date
|
November 7, 2025
|
Objection fee
|
INR 500 per response
How to check WBJEEB Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the answer key:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in
- Click on respective exam from the ‘Examination’ dropdown
- Press on the answer key link
- Check the answer key to estimate your scores
- Download it for future use
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation