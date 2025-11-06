UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
WBJEE Answer Key 2025 JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM OUT Today at wbjeeb.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Nov 6, 2025, 17:32 IST

The WBJEEB has released the answer keys for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM 2025 exams. Candidates can check them on the official website at wbjeeb.in. Objections can be raised online until November 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

WBJEE JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM 2025 answer keys released.
Key Points

  • WBJEE JENPAS - UG, JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM and GNM 2025 answer keys released.
  • Candidates can access the answer keys on the official website at wbjeeb.in.
  • Objections to the answer keys can be submitted online until November 7, 2025 at 1159 p.m.

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.in. If any candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections online till November 7, 2025 upto 11:59 p.m. Candidates can also gain access to the question booklet number displayed.

WBJEEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025

Exam name 

WBJEEB JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.in

Programmes 

Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS - UG)

Joint Entrance for MSc Nursing (JEMScN)

Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN)

Joint Entrance for Computer Application (JECA)

Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry to B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. (JELET)

Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery and General Nursing & Midwifery  (ANM & GNM)

Answer key release date 

November 6, 2025 

Answer key objection last date 

November 7, 2025

Objection fee

INR 500 per response 

How to check WBJEEB Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the answer key:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in
  2. Click on respective exam from the ‘Examination’ dropdown
  3. Press on the answer key link 
  4. Check the answer key to estimate your scores 
  5. Download it for future use
