WBJEE Answer Key 2025 JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM OUT Today at wbjeeb.in; Direct Link Here

WBJEEB Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.in. If any candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections online till November 7, 2025 upto 11:59 p.m. Candidates can also gain access to the question booklet number displayed.

WBJEEB Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: