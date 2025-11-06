UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at cisceboard.org, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2025, 16:30 IST

CISCE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 timetable is expected to be released soon. Candidates can download the exam date sheet PDF on the official website. Check the latest updates here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at cisceboard.org
ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at cisceboard.org
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CISCE Class 10, Class 12 exam 2026 date sheet PDF expected to be released next week
  • Download the timetable PDF for ICSe and ISC exam 2026 at cisceboard.org
  • ICSE, ISC exams tentatively in February-March-April 2026

CISCE Exam 2026: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination is expected to release the ICSE and ISC 10th and 12th board exam 2026 timetable soon. As per media reports, the CISCE 10th and 12th timetable 2026 PDF is expected to be released on the official website by next week. Although a confirmation has not been provided, reports suggest that the date sheet PDF will be issued early next week. Candidates preparing to appear for the ISC and ICSE exam 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The CISCE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 will be announced on the official website - cisceboard.org. The date sheet will include the subject wise schedule, exam time and dates for the ICSE and ISC Exam 2026. 

ICSE and ISC Exam 2026 Date and Time

CISCE board conducts the ICSE and ISC 10th and 12th exams in February-March-April. Considering the previous year exam schedule, it is expected that the CISCE class 10 and class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted in the same timeframe. The complete PDF will be available for download soon. 

This year, it is expected that over 2,5 lakh students will be appearing for the ICSE class 10 exam 2026 and over 1 lakh students will be appearing for the ISC Class 12 exams. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres across the country. Candidates are advised to prepare for the exam keeping in mind the tentative schedule.

Also Read: WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Registration Begins TODAY at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Steps to Apply and Complete Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News