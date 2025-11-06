ICSE, ISC Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at cisceboard.org, Check Latest Updates Here

CISCE Exam 2026: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination is expected to release the ICSE and ISC 10th and 12th board exam 2026 timetable soon. As per media reports, the CISCE 10th and 12th timetable 2026 PDF is expected to be released on the official website by next week. Although a confirmation has not been provided, reports suggest that the date sheet PDF will be issued early next week. Candidates preparing to appear for the ISC and ICSE exam 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

The CISCE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 will be announced on the official website - cisceboard.org. The date sheet will include the subject wise schedule, exam time and dates for the ICSE and ISC Exam 2026.

ICSE and ISC Exam 2026 Date and Time

CISCE board conducts the ICSE and ISC 10th and 12th exams in February-March-April. Considering the previous year exam schedule, it is expected that the CISCE class 10 and class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted in the same timeframe. The complete PDF will be available for download soon.