WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Registration Begins TODAY at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Steps to Apply and Complete Schedule Here

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Registrations today, November 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of WBMCC to register at wbmcc.nic.in. The registrations will close on November 9, 2025 till 6:00 pm. The counselling will take place for a total of 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across 26 medical colleges in West Bengal.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: