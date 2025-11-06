WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Registration Begins TODAY at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Steps to Apply and Complete Schedule Here

Key Points
- WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 registrations began today, November 6, 2025.
- Registrations are open on wbmcc.nic.in.
- The deadline for registrations is November 9, 2025, at 6 pm.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Registrations today, November 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of WBMCC to register at wbmcc.nic.in. The registrations will close on November 9, 2025 till 6:00 pm. The counselling will take place for a total of 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across 26 medical colleges in West Bengal.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
State
|
West Bengal (WB)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
Master of Surgery (MS)
Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
|
Registration dates
|
November 6 - 9, 2025 till 6:00 pm
|
Counselling rounds
|
Round 1 (Ongoing)
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
|Log in Credentials
|
NEET PG Roll Number
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates
Students can check the following table of West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 counselling dates:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration dates
|
November 6 - 9, 2025
|
Verified candidates list release date
|
November 11, 2025
|
Choice Filling and Choice Locking dates
|
November 11 - 13, 2025
|
Allotment Result release date
|
November 17, 2025
|
College Reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates
|
November 18 - 20, 2025
How to Register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for West Bengal NEET PG counselling:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- Click on 'PG Medical Counselling' tab
- Scroll down to press on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘New Candidate Registration’
- Provide your academic and personal details
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future use
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the following table carrying the important dates of WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 rounds:
|
Events
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Round 3
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
Online Registration & Fee Payment
|
November 6 - 9, 2025
|
Nov 25 - 27, 2025
|
Dec 15-17, 2025
|
-
|
Verification of Candidates
|
November 7, 10, 11, 2025
|
-
|
-
|
Seat Matrix & Verified Candidates List Release
|
November 11, 2025
|
November 29, 2025
|
December 19, 2025
|
-
|
Choice Filling & Locking
|
November 11 - 13, 2025
|
November 29 - December 1, 2025
|
December 19 - 21, 2025
|
-
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
November 17, 2025
|
December 5, 2025
|
December 24, 2025
|
-
|
Reporting to Allotted Institutes
|
November 18 - 20, 2025
|
December 6, 8, 9, 10, 2025
|
December 26, 2025 - Jan 2, 2026
|
January 5, 2026
