WB NEET PG 2025: Counselling Registration Begins TODAY at wbmcc.nic.in; Check Steps to Apply and Complete Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 6, 2025, 15:20 IST

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 registrations began today, November 6, 2025, on wbmcc.nic.in. The registrations are closing November 9, 2025 at 6:00 pm.

Key Points

  • WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 registrations began today, November 6, 2025.
  • Registrations are open on wbmcc.nic.in.
  • The deadline for registrations is November 9, 2025, at 6 pm.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the WB National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Registrations today, November 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of WBMCC to register at wbmcc.nic.in. The registrations will close on November 9, 2025 till 6:00 pm. The counselling will take place for a total of 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across 26 medical colleges in West Bengal.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

State 

West Bengal (WB)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Diplomate of National Board (DNB)

Registration dates 

November 6 - 9, 2025 till 6:00 pm

Counselling rounds 

Round 1 (Ongoing)

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 
 Log in Credentials

NEET PG Roll Number
Password

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates

Students can check the following table of West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 counselling dates: 

Event 

Dates

Registration dates

November 6 - 9, 2025

Verified candidates list release date 

November 11, 2025

Choice Filling and Choice Locking dates 

November 11 - 13, 2025

Allotment Result release date 

November 17, 2025

College Reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates

November 18 - 20, 2025

How to Register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2025? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for West Bengal NEET PG counselling:

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'PG Medical Counselling' tab
  3. Scroll down to press on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  4. Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘New Candidate Registration’
  6. Provide your academic and personal details
  7. Pay the online application fee
  8. Carefully review and submit
  9. Download the confirmation page for future use

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Check the following table carrying the important dates of WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 rounds: 

Events 

Round 1 

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round

Online Registration & Fee Payment

November 6 - 9, 2025

Nov 25 - 27, 2025

Dec 15-17, 2025

-

Verification of Candidates

November 7, 10, 11, 2025

  

-

-

Seat Matrix & Verified Candidates List Release

November 11, 2025

November 29, 2025

December 19, 2025

-

Choice Filling & Locking

November 11 - 13, 2025

November 29 - December 1, 2025

December 19 - 21, 2025

-

Seat Allotment Result

November 17, 2025

December 5, 2025

December 24, 2025

-

Reporting to Allotted Institutes

November 18 - 20, 2025

December 6, 8, 9, 10, 2025

December 26, 2025 - Jan 2, 2026

January 5, 2026

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

