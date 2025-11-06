UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) activated the link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, on November 6. The UP Forest Guard exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who applied for 709 posts under Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023 can download their UP Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 from the official upsssc.gov.in by providing their registration number and password.

The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Without the UP Forest Guard Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT