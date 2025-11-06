UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) activated the link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, on November 6. The UP Forest Guard exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who applied for 709 posts under Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023 can download their UP Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 from the official upsssc.gov.in by providing their registration number and password.
The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Without the UP Forest Guard Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.
The UP Forest Guard Admit is out at upsssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the important details, such as roll number, registration number, candidate's name, photo and category, examination centre name and address, shift timings, important instructions, etc.
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official site on November 6, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall ticket by providing rgitsration number and password. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 9, 2025, in a single shift between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam begins. To appear for the exam, candidates must bring their UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 and a photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence).
