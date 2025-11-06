IPPB Executive (GDS) Salary 2025 – Rs 30,000 Per Month Pay, Perks & Career Growth

IPPB Executive Salary: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 348 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts. This role is perfect for graduates looking for a rewarding and meaningful job. GDSs appointed as Executives in IPPB will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000, which includes all statutory deductions and contributions as applicable. There shall be no additional pay, allowances, or bonuses provided except those mentioned in the advertisement. Continue reading to learn more about the IPPB Executive Salary and Job Profile on this page.
IPPB Executive Salary 2025
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the IPPB GDS Salary and Job Profile in the official notification. This role attracts a large number of candidates seeking financial stability and valuable work experience. Selection for the post will be made based on the percentage of marks secured in the graduation. Selected applicants will be posted in the banking outlet they have applied for. The salary for the IPPB GDS post will be paid in the form of a monthly lump sum amount. The role of Executive (GDS) involves generating revenue through direct sales, helping organise customer acquisition programs, and performing other assigned tasks.
IPPB Executive Salary Structure
The IPPB GDS salary structure involves a lump sum amount of Rs 30,000 per month, which includes all the statutory deductions & contributions as applicable. The pay structure aims to provide financial benefits to the GDSs appointed by IPPB as Executives. Furthermore, tax deductions will be made as per the IT Act applicable from time to time. The appointed candidates will also be granted an annual increment of lump-sum pay and incentives according to their performance in business acquisition/sales activities, as ascertained by the Competent Authority. No other pay/allowances/Bonus, etc shall be paid except those discussed in the advertisement.
IPPB GDS Executive Job Profile
There is a wide range of responsibilities for the candidates recruited as Executive (GDS). IPPB has clearly mentioned the roles and responsibilities associated with the post to help candidates avoid any confusion after appointment. Candidates should thoroughly read the IPPB GDS job profile to identify whether it matches their career goals and make an informed decision:
-
Meeting monthly revenue targets by directly selling the Bank’s products.
-
Assist in organising customer acquisition activities and carry out campaigns in the Branch/Office area to enhance financial literacy.
-
Organise regular training and educational sessions for GDS on IPPB products and services.
-
Collaborate effectively with DoP Inspectors (Sub-division) and Postmasters to boost IPPB and third-party sales.
-
Assist GDS in expanding the customer base for IPPB and its partner organisations.
-
Support IPPB officers in carrying out operational tasks.
-
Build, expand, and maintain customer relationships by organising events and carrying out campaigns in the area to promote financial literacy.
-
Build and maintain strategic relationships with channel partners to enhance sales and communicate marketing initiatives, events, training, and promotions aligned with the Bank’s goals.
-
Any other duties allocated by the Bank from time to time.
IPPB GDS Executive Job Tenure
Some of the important points regarding tenure of engagement for the IPPB GDS post is as follows:
-
The initial tenure of engagement is 1 year, with the possibility of extension for up to two more years based on performance and business requirements. Candidates will not be considered for regular employment in IPPB.
-
Business performance will be evaluated every six months. GDSs with unsatisfactory results in two consecutive reviews may be repatriated after serving a one-month notice period.
-
There shall be a compulsory two-year “cooling off’ period after every period of temporary engagement of GDS in IPPB as Executive.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation