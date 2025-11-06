IPPB Executive (GDS) Salary 2025 – Rs 30,000 Per Month Pay, Perks & Career Growth

IPPB Executive Salary: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 348 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts. This role is perfect for graduates looking for a rewarding and meaningful job. GDSs appointed as Executives in IPPB will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000, which includes all statutory deductions and contributions as applicable. There shall be no additional pay, allowances, or bonuses provided except those mentioned in the advertisement. Continue reading to learn more about the IPPB Executive Salary and Job Profile on this page.

IPPB Executive Salary 2025

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the IPPB GDS Salary and Job Profile in the official notification. This role attracts a large number of candidates seeking financial stability and valuable work experience. Selection for the post will be made based on the percentage of marks secured in the graduation. Selected applicants will be posted in the banking outlet they have applied for. The salary for the IPPB GDS post will be paid in the form of a monthly lump sum amount. The role of Executive (GDS) involves generating revenue through direct sales, helping organise customer acquisition programs, and performing other assigned tasks.