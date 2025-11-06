Airforce Agniveer Result 2025 Out: Download Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Result PDF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Result 2025 OUT: The Indian Air Force has released the result for the written exam of Agniveer Intake 02/2026 under the Agnipath Scheme on its official website-agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Those who have appeared in this exam can check the results from the official website. As per the short notice released on the official website, “Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 is available in Candidate Login. Airforce Agniveer Result 2025 Download The link to download the Airforce Agniveer Result 2025 is displaying as “Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025 is available in Candidate Login. Alternatively you can download the result directly through the link given below- IAF Agniveer Result Link Click Here Air Force Agniveer 02/2026 Result Link OUT in Hindi



IAF Agniveer Selection List 2025 Candidates appeared in the Phase I for the Agniveer Intake 02/2026 under the Agnipath Scheme can download the list of shortlisted candidates through the link provided in this article above. To download the result, candidates will be required to use their user ID or email ID to and password to download the selection list. As per the selection process, the selected candidates will now be called for the Phase 2 Exam. Details Mentioned in Airforce Agniveervayu Result 2025 Airforce Agniveervayu Result 2025 has been released on the official website of Indian Air Force. Candidates are advised to visit their personal login window and use the login details to download the result. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Marks

Result status How to Download Air Force Agniveer Result 2025 ? Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the result;t Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF Agniveer Vayu

Step 2: Click on the login link 'Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 is available in Candidate Login. [CLICK HERE]'

Step 3: On the login page, fill in your username or email id, password, and verification code and click on 'Login'.

Step 4: After logging in, candidates will be able to find their marks

Step 5: Take the printout for future use. IAF Agniveer Result 2025 What's Next As per the selection process for Agniveer Intake 02/2026 under the Agnipath Scheme, candidates selected in Phase I will have to undergo next stages including Physical Fitness Test & Adaptability Tests, and a Medical Examination. Under the Physical Fitness Test & Adaptability Tests, candidates will have to appear for Physical Measurement test and other events to prove their endurance for the Agniveer vayu jobs requirement. Candidates will have to fulfill the PET/PST round followed by a medical standards test as mentioned in the official notification.