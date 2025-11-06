CLAT 2026 Application Edit Window Open, Make Changes at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Until Nov 9

CLAT 2026 Application Edit Window: The Consortium of National Law Universities has opened the CLAT 2026 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make changes to their filled CLAT 2026 application can visit the official website. The last date to make the changes in the application form is November 9, 2025. It must be noted that the last date to apply for CLAT 2026 is November 7, 2025.

According to the official notification issued, candidates can edit their test location preferences indicated in the application form. Candidates can also review and if necessary, correct their Name, Date of Birth, Programme applied (UG/PG) and Reservations Eligibility.

CLAT 2026 application correction is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the necessary corrections.