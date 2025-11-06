UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
CLAT 2026 Application Edit Window Open, Make Changes at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Until Nov 9

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2025, 08:53 IST

CLAT 2026 application edit window is now available. Candidates can make changes in test centre preference and verify and change details in the application form until November 9.

CLAT 2026 Application Edit Window Open
Key Points

  • Last date to make changes in CLAT 2026 application is November 9, 2025
  • CLAT 2026 application window to close on November 7, 2025
  • CLAT 2026 to be conducted on December 7, 2025

CLAT 2026 Application Edit Window: The Consortium of National Law Universities has opened the CLAT 2026 application correction window. Candidates who wish to make changes to their filled CLAT 2026 application can visit the official website. The last date to make the changes in the application form is November 9, 2025. It must be noted that the last date to apply for CLAT 2026 is November 7, 2025.

According to the official notification issued, candidates can edit their test location preferences indicated in the application form. Candidates can also review and if necessary, correct their Name, Date of Birth, Programme applied (UG/PG) and Reservations Eligibility.

CLAT 2026 application correction is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the necessary corrections.

CLAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Application Correction - Official Notification

Steps to Update Test Location Preference

1. Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2026 website

2. Click the 'Edit Application'

3. Navigate to the 'Preferences'

4. Check your test location preferences and update if required

5. Click the Next (>) button to go to the ‘Reservation’

6. Scroll down, and agree to the declaration

7. Click the ‘Submit Form. 

How to Verify and Make Changes in CLAT 2026 Application

1. Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2026 website

2. Click the ‘Print Application’

3. Check your details 

4. Cclick the ‘Edit Application’ button

5. Review the complete application form

6. Click the ‘Submit Form'. 

