Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All Government Banks and Offices Closed Today (November 5th) - Check State Wise List Here

Bank Holidays 2025: Many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed tomorrow on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is a government holiday in several states. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Bank holidays on November 5 vary from state to state, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar.
If you have any important banking tasks scheduled, it is advised to complete them online or visit your nearest branch on Thursday, November 6.
All public and private banks will observe a public holiday on November 5 in states such as Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and others.
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Bank Holidays on November 5
Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Banks across several states will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025. The states where banks will remain closed include Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
November 2025 Bank Holiday List
The month of November 2025 includes several bank holidays across India, observed for regional festivals, religious occasions, and national events. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule, bank holidays may vary from one state to another depending on local customs and regional observances.
Here’s a look at some of the important bank holidays in November 2025:
|
Date
|
Cities / States Where Banks Will Remain Closed
|
November 1, 2025 (Saturday)
|
Bengaluru, Dehradun
|
November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)
|
Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow
|
November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
|
Patna, Shillong
|
November 7, 2025 (Friday)
|
Select branches in Shillong
|
November 8, 2025 (Saturday)
|
Bengaluru, Shillong
Bank holidays will begin on November 5 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. You can check the complete list of bank holidays for all states during this week in the table given below.
|
Dates
|
Days
|
Festival
|
States
|
November 5, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima
|
Banks closed in most parts of India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
November 6, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Nongkrem Dance Festival
|
Shillong
|
November 7, 2025
|
Friday
|
Wangala Festival
|
Shillong
|
November 8, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday (RBI-mandated holiday)
|
All regions across India
|
November 9, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday (Sunday)
|
All regions across India
