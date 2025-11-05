Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All Government Banks and Offices Closed Today (November 5th) - Check State Wise List Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 5, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 is being celebrated today, November 5. All government banks and offices will remain closed across several states to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Check the list of states in which banks will be closed.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Bank Holidays 2025: Many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed tomorrow on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is a government holiday in several states. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Bank holidays on November 5 vary from state to state, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar.

If you have any important banking tasks scheduled, it is advised to complete them online or visit your nearest branch on Thursday, November 6. 

All public and private banks will observe a public holiday on November 5 in states such as Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and others.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Bank Holidays on November 5

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Banks across several states will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025. The states where banks will remain closed include Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh. 

November 2025 Bank Holiday List

The month of November 2025 includes several bank holidays across India, observed for regional festivals, religious occasions, and national events. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule, bank holidays may vary from one state to another depending on local customs and regional observances.

Here’s a look at some of the important bank holidays in November 2025:

Date

Cities / States Where Banks Will Remain Closed

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Bengaluru, Dehradun

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow

November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Patna, Shillong

November 7, 2025 (Friday)

Select branches in Shillong

November 8, 2025 (Saturday)

Bengaluru, Shillong

November 2025 Bank Holiday List: Know Which Days Banks Will Remain Closed This Week (November 3 to November 9)

Bank holidays will begin on November 5 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. You can check the complete list of bank holidays for all states during this week in the table given below.

Dates

Days

Festival

States

November 5, 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima

Banks closed in most parts of India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

November 6, 2025

Thursday

Nongkrem Dance Festival

Shillong

November 7, 2025

Friday

Wangala Festival

Shillong

November 8, 2025

Saturday

Second Saturday (RBI-mandated holiday)

All regions across India

November 9, 2025

Sunday

Weekly holiday (Sunday)

All regions across India

