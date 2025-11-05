Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All Government Banks and Offices Closed Today (November 5th) - Check State Wise List Here

Bank Holidays 2025: Many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed tomorrow on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is a government holiday in several states. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Bank holidays on November 5 vary from state to state, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar.

If you have any important banking tasks scheduled, it is advised to complete them online or visit your nearest branch on Thursday, November 6.

All public and private banks will observe a public holiday on November 5 in states such as Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and others.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Bank Holidays on November 5

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Banks across several states will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025. The states where banks will remain closed include Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.