Education News Today in English November 2nd 2025: MY Bharat App, President Murmu, and More

November 2, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu emphasises on role of education at Kumaun University convocation, urges students to dedicate education to nation-building
President Droupadi Murmu attended the 20th convocation of Kumaun University in Nainital. During her speech, she stressed that education fosters self-reliance and national development. She also urged the students to serve the underprivileged and contribute to nation-building. She highlighted India's economic growth and the efforts of the government to create opportunities for youth. Murmu called on higher education institutions to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. She lauded the environmentally responsible initiatives undertaken by Kumaun University and encouraged students to address rural challenges, emphasising on the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, where youth plays a critical role. Earlier, she visited Naina Devi Temple and Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.
Source: NEWS AIR, DD NEWS, Press Information Bureau (PIB)
Mera Yuva Bharat: Empowering Nation-Building Through Digital Youth Power
Mera Yuva Bharat, short for MY Bharat, launched two years ago, is a digital ecosystem empowering youth for national progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its role in enabling young people to "learn, lead, and serve the nation through technology-driven participation." MY Bharat unifies over 2 crore youth and 1.2 lakh organizations, becoming India's largest digital youth engagement platform, bridging rural-urban divides with its "phygital" model.
The platform offers real-time volunteering, skilling, mentorship, and experiential learning, with over 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities. The MY Bharat mobile app, launched in October 2025, enhances engagement with AI chatbots, CV builders, multilingual access, and voice support, while Common Service Centres provide physical access.
As India envisions Viksit Bharat 2047, MY Bharat collaborates with National Career Service, DigiLocker, UMANG, and the Digital India Stack for employment services, certification, and mobility, creating a skilled, connected, accountable, and confident generation of leaders.
Source: DD NEWS
