Education News Today in English November 2nd 2025: MY Bharat App, President Murmu, and More

President Droupadi Murmu emphasises on role of education at Kumaun University convocation, urges students to dedicate education to nation-building

President Droupadi Murmu attended the 20th convocation of Kumaun University in Nainital. During her speech, she stressed that education fosters self-reliance and national development. She also urged the students to serve the underprivileged and contribute to nation-building. She highlighted India's economic growth and the efforts of the government to create opportunities for youth. Murmu called on higher education institutions to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. She lauded the environmentally responsible initiatives undertaken by Kumaun University and encouraged students to address rural challenges, emphasising on the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, where youth plays a critical role. Earlier, she visited Naina Devi Temple and Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.