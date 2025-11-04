SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 Released at rect.crpf.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Manish Kumar
Nov 4, 2025, 12:07 IST

CRPF Admit Card 2025, CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit card Download link has been uploaded by the The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Medical Test for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025.

CRPF Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the call letter for the Medical Test for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates who have to appear in the medical test round for the Constable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials-https://rect.crpf.gov.in. The DV/DME events are scheduled to begin on November 12, 2025, for candidates who qualified in PET/PST for CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB.

SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 Download Link - PDF Download

This article provides the link to download the call letter for the medical test and document verification. Students must log into the provided link using their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password). 

CRPF Admit Card 2025 Download Link

SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 Official Website

Candidates qualified successfully for Medical Test round for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The link to download the hall ticket can be accessed at https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs_assfassamrifle_2025_dme_0447.php on the CRPF website.

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for  the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the SSC.

Institution  Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025
Medical Test Date  November 12, 2025 onwards
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  https://rect.crpf.gov.in

How to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025 ?

Candidates can download the call letter with the help of the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the login link named as ‘Login or Register’
Step 3: Now, you are required to provide your SSC Registration and SSC Password
Step 4: Download SSC GD Medical DV Admit Card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save the same for future reference. 

It is noted that the DV/DME events are scheduled to begin on November 12, 2025, for candidates who qualified in PET/PST for CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their E-Admit card to the DV/DME with the other documents as mentioned on the notification.

Details Mentioned on the CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the Medical Test round for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding  Medical Test centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information.  Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo 
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 - List of Required Documents 

Candidates attending the medical test and document verification must carry the listed below documents hard copy with them to the examination center.  

Compulsory Documents

  • Four recent passport-size photographs
  • Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar / Voter ID / PAN / Passport / Driving License)
  • Matriculation / 10th Class Certificate (proof of age & education)
  • Medical Fitness Certificate (Issued by CAPF Medical Board)
  • Passport-size photographs as per SSC specifications

 If Applicable

  • Caste / Category Certificate
  • Domicile / Residence Certificate
  • NCC Certificate
  • Ex-Serviceman Certificate / Discharge Certificate
  • No Objection Certificate (NOC) for government employees

