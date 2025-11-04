TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Tamil Nadu TET Hall Ticket PDF -Active Link Here

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Manish Kumar
Nov 4, 2025, 12:01 IST

TNTET Hall Ticket Download link has been activated by the TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)  for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025) on its official website.  The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16, 2025. 

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025:  TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)  has released the Admit Card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025) on its official website. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Paper I and Paper II will be held on November 15 and November 16, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025 ) can now download the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025  from the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board -trb.tn.nic.in. You can get the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 download link  in this article below-

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download 

Hall tickets download link is active on the official website and candidates can download the same after using their login credentials.You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

TN TET Hall Ticket 2025  Download Link

Errors in TNTET Hall Ticket 2025? — What to Do

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. If you have any trouble or are facing any errors in downloading the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025, you can take help from the help desk and guidelines provided by the concerned authorities. Candidates should note that the organisation will be  organising a special camp for TNTET 2025 will be conducted at the TRB office from November 4, 2025, to November 10, 2025 (on working days) to resolve the issue in downloading the hall tickets or have other issues.

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Overview 

The detailed informations about the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Paper I and Paper II is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution   TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)
Post Name Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025
Exam Date  November 15 and November 16, 2025 
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/


How to Download TNTET Hall Ticket 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps. 

  • Go to the website of TNTRB-trb.tn.nic.in.
  • Visit the What's New section on the home page.
  • Click on the link displaying on the homepage-TNTET PAPER-II -COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION ADMIT CARD.
  • Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • You will get the TRB TNTET Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
  • Download save the TRB TNTET Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

TNTET 2025 - Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre

Candidates appearing in the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025) are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of crucial Identity proof given below-

  • Aadhar Card
  • Driving license,
  • Passport,
  • Voter ID Card etc.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
.

