TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Tamil Nadu TET Hall Ticket PDF -Active Link Here

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Admit Card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025) on its official website. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Paper I and Paper II will be held on November 15 and November 16, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025 ) can now download the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 from the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board -trb.tn.nic.in. You can get the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 download link in this article below- TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Hall tickets download link is active on the official website and candidates can download the same after using their login credentials.You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

TN TET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link Errors in TNTET Hall Ticket 2025? — What to Do Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. If you have any trouble or are facing any errors in downloading the TNTET Hall Ticket 2025, you can take help from the help desk and guidelines provided by the concerned authorities. Candidates should note that the organisation will be organising a special camp for TNTET 2025 will be conducted at the TRB office from November 4, 2025, to November 10, 2025 (on working days) to resolve the issue in downloading the hall tickets or have other issues. TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Overview The detailed informations about the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Paper I and Paper II is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) Post Name Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Exam Date November 15 and November 16, 2025 Admit card status Out Official Website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download TNTET Hall Ticket 2025? You can download the hall ticket after following the steps. Go to the website of TNTRB-trb.tn.nic.in.

Visit the What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link displaying on the homepage-TNTET PAPER-II -COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION ADMIT CARD.

Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

You will get the TRB TNTET Admit Card 2025 in a new window.

Download save the TRB TNTET Admit Card 2025 for future reference. TNTET 2025 - Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre Candidates appearing in the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2025) are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of crucial Identity proof given below-