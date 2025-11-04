Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 OUT for 2756 Posts - Check Full Exam Schedule, Admit Card Release Date and More

RSSB Driver Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Driver Exam on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notice, the RSSB Driver Exam will be conducted on November 23, 2025 and the RSSB Platoon Commander Exam will be conducted on November 22, 2025. RSSB will separately announce the RSSB admit card 2025 release date.

The RSSB Platoon Commander exam will be conducted on November 22 in two shifts between 9 am and 12 pm and the Rajasthan Driver Exam will be conducted on November 23, 2025 in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm.

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 has been released by RSSB and the examination will be conducted on November 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download theRajasthan Driver Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 key highlights.