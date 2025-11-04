Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 OUT for 2756 Posts - Check Full Exam Schedule, Admit Card Release Date and More

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Nov 4, 2025, 18:32 IST

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025: RSSB has announced the Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 as November 23, and the Platoon Commander Exam on November 22. Admit cards will be released 3–4 days prior. Candidates can download the city slip 10 days before the exam via rssb.rajasthan.gov.in using their registration number and password.

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025

RSSB Driver Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Driver Exam on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notice, the RSSB Driver Exam will be conducted on November 23, 2025 and the RSSB Platoon Commander Exam will be conducted on November 22, 2025. RSSB will separately announce the RSSB admit card 2025 release date.
The RSSB Platoon Commander exam will be conducted on November 22 in two shifts between 9 am and 12 pm and the Rajasthan Driver Exam will be conducted on November 23, 2025 in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm.

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 has been released by RSSB and the examination will be conducted on November 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download theRajasthan Driver Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date  2025 Details

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

Rajasthan Driver

Rajasthan Platoon Commander

Name of the Conducting Body

Rajasthan Subordinate Selection Board (RSSB)

Exam Level

State Level

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025

November 22-23, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

The Rajasthan Drive exam dates have been released. The RSSB Driver and Platoon Commander exam will be conducted between November 22 and November 23, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on November 22 and November 23 in a single shift. Check the official Notice below for the Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025.

Rajasthan Driver Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

Rajasthan Admit Card 2025

The Rajasthan Driver Exam is scheduled to be conducted on Nov 22-23, 2025. RSSSB will activate the link to download the RSSB Driver and RSSB Platoon Commander Admit Card link 3-4 days before the examination. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the photo ID.

