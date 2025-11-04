Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

Key Points
- Karnataka Board has extended the registration deadline for the SSLC Exam 2026 to November 15.
- The exams are scheduled to take place from March 18 to April 1, 2026.
- The official circular can be found at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026. According to the official notice on the website of KSEAB, the schools can now complete the registration process by November 15, 2025.
Previously, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 registration was to be completed by October 31, 2025, with the exams to be scheduled from March 18 to April 1, 2026. Students can check the official registration deadline extension circular on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Registration Deadline extension Official Notification
KSEAB SSLC Exam 2026: Revised Schedule
Check the following table for the revised dates for the Karnataka Board SSLC Exams 2026 online from the official notification:
|
Event
|
Previous Deadline
|
Extended Deadline
|
Karnataka SSLC 2026 Registration Deadline
|
October 31, 2025
|
November 15, 2025
|
Generating Exam Fee Challans
|
November 3 - 7, 2025
|
November 17 - 21, 2025
|
Printing Challans and Depositing Exam Fees
|
November 11, 2025
|
November 24, 2025
Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 must make sure that their information is correctly uploaded by their respective schools within the revised deadline.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation