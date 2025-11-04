Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026. According to the official notice on the website of KSEAB, the schools can now complete the registration process by November 15, 2025.

Previously, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 registration was to be completed by October 31, 2025, with the exams to be scheduled from March 18 to April 1, 2026. Students can check the official registration deadline extension circular on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Registration Deadline extension Official Notification

KSEAB SSLC Exam 2026: Revised Schedule

Check the following table for the revised dates for the Karnataka Board SSLC Exams 2026 online from the official notification: