SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 17:21 IST

The Karnataka Board, called KSEAB, has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 to November 15, 2025. Previously, the deadline was October 31, 2025, with exams scheduled from March 18 to April 1, 2026. Students can find the official circular at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka Board has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 to November 15, 2025.
Karnataka Board has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 to November 15, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Karnataka Board has extended the registration deadline for the SSLC Exam 2026 to November 15.
  • The exams are scheduled to take place from March 18 to April 1, 2026.
  • The official circular can be found at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026According to the official notice on the website of KSEAB, the schools can now complete the registration process by November 15, 2025.

Previously, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 registration was to be completed by October 31, 2025, with the exams to be scheduled from March 18 to April 1, 2026. Students can check the official registration deadline extension circular on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Registration Deadline extension Official Notification

KSEAB SSLC Exam 2026: Revised Schedule

Check the following table for the revised dates for the Karnataka Board SSLC Exams 2026 online from the official notification: 

Event 

Previous Deadline

Extended Deadline

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Registration Deadline

October 31, 2025

November 15, 2025

Generating Exam Fee Challans

November 3 - 7, 2025

November 17 - 21, 2025

Printing Challans and Depositing Exam Fees

November 11, 2025

November 24, 2025

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 must make sure that their information is correctly uploaded by their respective schools within the revised deadline.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News