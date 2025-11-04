[Link Active] SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Check JA Scorecard and Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI Clerk Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on November 4, 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for the SBI Clerk mains examination. The SBI JA Prelims exam was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 and the candidates can now check SBI JA Result 2025 from Nov 4, 2025 The SBI Clerk Pre result 2025 has been declared after completing the all the normalisation processes and contains the qualifying status, sectional scores, and total marks obtained by each candidate. Candidates can check their result after clicking on the direct link below by providing their registration number and password. SBI Clerk Result 2025 The SBI Clerk Result 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their qualifying status and individual scores by logging into the SBI Careers section using their registration number and password. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025, scheduled to be conducted in November 2025

SBI Clerk Result 2025 OUT SBI has released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 for 5583 vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 soon from the official website. The SBI Clerk result contains the qualifying status of candidates, sectional and overall scores, and the category-wise cut-off marks.. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Click Here SBI Clerk Result 2025 OUT in hindi SBI Clerk Pre Result 2025: Overview The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been released for 5583 Junior Associate vacancies. The result was released on November 4, 2025, after completing the normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts and difficulty levels. Check the table below for SBI PO Pre Result 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Result Status Released November 4, 2025 Official Website sbi.co.in Login Credentials Registration Number/Roll Number + Date of Birth/Password Total Vacancies 5583 Next Stage Mains Examination (September 2025) Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview

SBI Clerk Result 2025 OUT: Where and How to Check JA Prelims Scorecard The SBI Clerk Result 2025 for the JA Preliminary Exam was officially declared on November 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims held on September 20, 21, and 27 can now check their SBI JA Prelims Scorecard 2025 by visiting the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. To check the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Visit the SBI Careers portal at sbi.co.in

Click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates 2025”

Select the “SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025” link

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password

View and download your scorecard for future reference SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 SBI will release the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 for the shortlisted candidates. The SBI Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted in November and the admit card will get released 2-3 days before the exam. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates can find their city of examination by logging in with their registration number and password.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: What’s Next for Prelims Qualified Candidates? The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is now declared on September 1, 2025 and candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam will be called for the next phase, i.e., the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2025. Selected candidates in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 must start preparing for the mains exam Alongside preparation, candidates must also regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025, which will be released approximately 7–10 days before the exam date. SBI Clerk Result Helpline & Support: Resolve Login Issues and Scorecard Queries While checking the SBI JA Prelims Result or downloading the SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard candidates might be facing technical issues such candidates can reach out to the official helpline. For candidates facing trouble logging in with their registration number, incorrect password errors, or discrepancies in their scorecard. SBI has a dedicated support system to assist aspirants during the recruitment process.