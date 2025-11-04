MBOSE Exam 2026: SSLC, HSSLC Time Table 2026 Out; Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Examination 2026 routine. Candidates can check the complete schedule here as well as the official notice on the website of MBOSE at mbose.org. The schedules are available on the official website in PDF accessible to all. The official schedule for MBOSE class 10 exams in 2026 is January 30 to February 11, while the MBOSE class 12 exams in 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 13.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important details of Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 here: