MBOSE Exam 2026: SSLC, HSSLC Time Table 2026 Out; Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 18:28 IST

Nov 4, 2025, 18:28 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the 2026 exam routines for SSLC and HSSLC. The MBOSE Class 10 exams are scheduled from January 30 to February 11, and Class 12 exams from February 18 to March 13. The complete schedules are available on mbose.org.

Key Points

  • MBOSE Class 10 exams are scheduled from January 30 to February 11.
  • Class 12 HSSLC exams are scheduled from February 18 to March 13.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Examination 2026 routine. Candidates can check the complete schedule here as well as the official notice on the website of MBOSE at mbose.org. The schedules are available on the official website in PDF accessible to all. The official schedule for MBOSE class 10 exams in 2026 is January 30 to February 11, while the MBOSE class 12 exams in 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 13.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important details of Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Routine released

Exam name 

Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026

Board name 

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mbose.org

State 

Meghalaya 

Classes 

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12

Exam shift 

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Routine Detailed Schedule

Check the following tables carrying the complete schedule of class 10 SSLC and CLass 12 HSSLC Exam 2026 date sheet here:

MBOSE Class 10 SSLC Routine 2026

Candidates cna read the following table to check the important events and dates for class 10 MBOSE Exams 2026:

Date

Day

Subject 

January 30, 2026

Friday

English

February 2, 2026

Monday

Science

February 4, 2026

Wednesday

Health and Physical Education 

Computer Science 

Vocational Subject

February 6, 2026

Friday

Social Science

February 9, 2026

Monday

Mathematics 

Special Mathematics

February 11, 2026

Wednesday

Indian Languages 

Additional English

MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Routine 2026

Candidates cna read the following table to check the important events and dates for class 12 MBOSE Exams 2026:

Date

Day

Subject(s) 

February 18, 2026

Wednesday

English

February 19, 2026

Thursday

MIL 

Alternative English

February 2, 2026

Friday

Sociology

February 23, 2026

Monday

Economics 

Physics 

Poultry Farming–IV 

Computer Technique–IV

February 24, 2026

Tuesday

Vocational Subjects

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

Elective Languages 

Biology 

Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

February 26, 2026

Thursday

Philosophy 

Poultry Farming–V 

Computer Technique–V

February 27, 2026

Friday

History 

Geology 

Accountancy

March 2, 2026

Monday

Political Science 

Chemistry 

Business Studies

March 3, 2026

Tuesday

Education 

Poultry Farming–VI 

Computer Technique–VI

March 5, 2026

Thursday

Mathematics

March 6, 2026

Friday

Geography 

Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 9, 2026

Monday

Computer Science 

Informatics Practices

March 10, 2026

Tuesday

Physical Education

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

Music (Western) 

Psychology

March 12, 2026

Thursday

Anthropology 

Statistics

March 13, 2026

Friday

Home Science

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Reporting Schedule 

Candidates can check the exam timings of Meghalaya Board exams 2026 here:

Event

Time

Exam Halls open

9:30 am

Question papers distributed

9:45 am

Answer scripts distributed

9:50 am

Candidates start writing

10:00 am

Theory Examination for Vocational Subjects 

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM 

Programme of the SSLC Examination, 2026

Programme for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026. Class-XII Theory Examination, 2026

Programme for the Class XI Theory Internal/Promotion Examination, 2025 - 2026. (Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational)

    Latest Education News