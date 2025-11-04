MBOSE Exam 2026: SSLC, HSSLC Time Table 2026 Out; Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

Key Points
- The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the 2026 exam routines for SSLC and HSSLC.
- MBOSE Class 10 exams are scheduled from January 30 to February 11.
- Class 12 HSSLC exams are scheduled from February 18 to March 13.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Examination 2026 routine. Candidates can check the complete schedule here as well as the official notice on the website of MBOSE at mbose.org. The schedules are available on the official website in PDF accessible to all. The official schedule for MBOSE class 10 exams in 2026 is January 30 to February 11, while the MBOSE class 12 exams in 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 13.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the important details of Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Routine released
|
Exam name
|
Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026
|
Board name
|
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mbose.org
|
State
|
Meghalaya
|
Classes
|
Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10
Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12
|
Exam shift
|
10:00 am to 1:00 pm
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Routine Detailed Schedule
Check the following tables carrying the complete schedule of class 10 SSLC and CLass 12 HSSLC Exam 2026 date sheet here:
MBOSE Class 10 SSLC Routine 2026
Candidates cna read the following table to check the important events and dates for class 10 MBOSE Exams 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
January 30, 2026
|
Friday
|
English
|
February 2, 2026
|
Monday
|
Science
|
February 4, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Health and Physical Education
Computer Science
Vocational Subject
|
February 6, 2026
|
Friday
|
Social Science
|
February 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
Mathematics
Special Mathematics
|
February 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Indian Languages
Additional English
MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC Routine 2026
Candidates cna read the following table to check the important events and dates for class 12 MBOSE Exams 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject(s)
|
February 18, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
English
|
February 19, 2026
|
Thursday
|
MIL
Alternative English
|
February 2, 2026
|
Friday
|
Sociology
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
Economics
Physics
Poultry Farming–IV
Computer Technique–IV
|
February 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Vocational Subjects
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Elective Languages
Biology
Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Philosophy
Poultry Farming–V
Computer Technique–V
|
February 27, 2026
|
Friday
|
History
Geology
Accountancy
|
March 2, 2026
|
Monday
|
Political Science
Chemistry
Business Studies
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Education
Poultry Farming–VI
Computer Technique–VI
|
March 5, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics
|
March 6, 2026
|
Friday
|
Geography
Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|
March 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
Computer Science
Informatics Practices
|
March 10, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Physical Education
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Music (Western)
Psychology
|
March 12, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Anthropology
Statistics
|
March 13, 2026
|
Friday
|
Home Science
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam 2026 Reporting Schedule
Candidates can check the exam timings of Meghalaya Board exams 2026 here:
|
Event
|
Time
|
Exam Halls open
|
9:30 am
|
Question papers distributed
|
9:45 am
|
Answer scripts distributed
|
9:50 am
|
Candidates start writing
|
10:00 am
|
Theory Examination for Vocational Subjects
|
10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Programme of the SSLC Examination, 2026
Programme for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026. Class-XII Theory Examination, 2026
Programme for the Class XI Theory Internal/Promotion Examination, 2025 - 2026. (Arts/Science/Commerce/Vocational)
