November 2025 Supermoon: Date, Time, and How to Watch the Year’s Brightest Moon with the Naked Eye

November Supermoon: Skywatchers across the United States are in for a breathtaking treat this November. The Supermoon of 2025 will light up the night sky on Wednesday, November 5, appearing bigger and brighter than any other full moon this year. Known as the closest and brightest full moon of 2025, this supermoon will be visible to everyone, no telescope or fancy gear required. All you’ll need is a clear sky and an open view of the horizon to witness one of nature’s most dazzling shows. A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, a point in its orbit known as perigee. Because the moon’s orbit is slightly oval-shaped, its distance from Earth changes throughout the month. When the full moon occurs at perigee, it can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon, according to NASA. This makes it a must-see celestial event for astronomy lovers and casual observers alike.

Check out:Comet Lemmon 2025: Where and When to Watch the Once in 1,150 Years Comet? When to Watch the November 2025 Supermoon? Mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The supermoon will reach its peak brightness that evening and remain visible all night. Across the U.S., the best time to catch it will be around moonrise and shortly after sunset, when the moon appears largest near the horizon. The exact time will vary by location, but those on the East Coast will likely see it rise just after 5:00 p.m. local time, while West Coast viewers can expect it a bit later. How Close Will It Get? According to NASA and the Associated Press, this November supermoon will come within just under 222,000 miles (about 357,000 kilometers) of Earth, making it the nearest full moon of the year. Out of the three supermoons in 2025, this one will shine the brightest, surpassing October’s and preceding December’s slightly smaller one.

How to Watch the Supermoon? You won’t need any special equipment to enjoy this show. Just head outdoors, ideally to a spot away from city lights, such as a park, beach, or open field. The less light pollution around, the more vibrant the moon will look. Even though the size difference might be subtle to the naked eye, the extra brightness will definitely make it stand out against the night sky. Astronomers also note that tides can rise slightly higher during a supermoon. Lawrence Wasserman of the Lowell Observatory explained that since the moon is closer to Earth, its gravitational pull on the oceans becomes stronger. However, this effect is minimal and usually not noticeable unless you’re watching from the coast. Check out: Orionid Meteor Shower 2025 in US: When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight?