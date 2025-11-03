KSET Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Steps Here

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Mohd Salman
Nov 3, 2025, 12:13 IST

The KSET Answer Key 2025 for the exam held on November 2 will be released by mid-November. Candidates can download the PDF from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to cross-check answers using the KSET Response Sheet. Objections can be raised within 3–5 days of release.

KSET Answer Key 2025
KSET Answer Key 2025

KSET Answer Key 2025 Soon: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the KSET 2025 exam on November 2, 2025. The KCET 2025 exam was conducted in offline OMR format and candidates will soon be able to download their response sheet pdf and evaluate their performance.
The KSET Response sheet pdf will allow candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the KSET official answer key. If the candidate finds any discrepancy in the answer sheet pdf then they will be allowed to raise their objections.

KSET Answer Key 2025

The KSET Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2 2025 in a single shift between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Candidates who have attempted the paper are eagerly waiting for the release of the official answer and the good news is that the answer key is expected to be released by the mid of November 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit this article to read any official update from KEA.

KSET Answer Key 2025 PDF

The KSET answer key will be available in PDF format and cover all sets of the question paper (Sets A, B, C, and D). Candidates will download the KSET Answer Key PDF directly from the official portal and use the marking scheme to calculate their scores. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 2 marks; no marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.

KSET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The KSET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released in the 3rd week of November 2025 after the exam was successfully conducted on November 2, 2025. Check the table below for KSET Answer Key 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details (Tentative)

Exam Name

Karnataka State Eligibility Test ()

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam Date

November 2, 204

Total Vacancies

464

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

Sets Covered

A, B, C, D

Objection Window

3–5 days after provisional release

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How to Download the KSET Answer Key 2025 PDF?

Candidates will be able to download the KSET Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on KSET Answer Key 2025.
  • Now select your question paper set (A, B, C, or D).
  • Download the answer PDF and save it for future reference.
  • Use the official marking scheme to calculate your tentative score

Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
