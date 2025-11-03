KSET Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Steps Here

KSET Answer Key 2025 Soon: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the KSET 2025 exam on November 2, 2025. The KCET 2025 exam was conducted in offline OMR format and candidates will soon be able to download their response sheet pdf and evaluate their performance.
The KSET Response sheet pdf will allow candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the KSET official answer key. If the candidate finds any discrepancy in the answer sheet pdf then they will be allowed to raise their objections.
KSET Answer Key 2025
The KSET Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2 2025 in a single shift between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Candidates who have attempted the paper are eagerly waiting for the release of the official answer and the good news is that the answer key is expected to be released by the mid of November 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit this article to read any official update from KEA.
KSET Answer Key 2025 PDF
The KSET answer key will be available in PDF format and cover all sets of the question paper (Sets A, B, C, and D). Candidates will download the KSET Answer Key PDF directly from the official portal and use the marking scheme to calculate their scores. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 2 marks; no marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.
KSET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The KSET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released in the 3rd week of November 2025 after the exam was successfully conducted on November 2, 2025. Check the table below for KSET Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details (Tentative)
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka State Eligibility Test ()
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Exam Date
|
November 2, 204
|
Total Vacancies
|
464
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Sets Covered
|
A, B, C, D
|
Objection Window
|
3–5 days after provisional release
|
Official Website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
How to Download the KSET Answer Key 2025 PDF?
Candidates will be able to download the KSET Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on KSET Answer Key 2025.
- Now select your question paper set (A, B, C, or D).
- Download the answer PDF and save it for future reference.
- Use the official marking scheme to calculate your tentative score
