KSET Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Steps Here

KSET Answer Key 2025 Soon: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has successfully conducted the KSET 2025 exam on November 2, 2025. The KCET 2025 exam was conducted in offline OMR format and candidates will soon be able to download their response sheet pdf and evaluate their performance.

The KSET Response sheet pdf will allow candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the KSET official answer key. If the candidate finds any discrepancy in the answer sheet pdf then they will be allowed to raise their objections.

KSET Answer Key 2025

The KSET Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2 2025 in a single shift between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Candidates who have attempted the paper are eagerly waiting for the release of the official answer and the good news is that the answer key is expected to be released by the mid of November 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit this article to read any official update from KEA.