India to Seal ₹4,000 Crore BrahMos Missile Deals with Vietnam and Indonesia After Russian Approval

India is set to seal two seminal defence export contracts valued at more than ₹4,000 crore ($450 million) for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with Vietnam and Indonesia, following approval from co-developer Russia. In the face of escalating regional tensions, this development marks a major expansion of India's role as a reliable supplier of cutting-edge weapons in Southeast Asia.

Russia Makes Exports Possible because of technology transfer agreements, BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's DRDO, needs Moscow's approval for its third-country sales.

During the recent meeting between Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the former assured of no objection to supplying BrahMos to Vietnam and Indonesia. Now, a formal No-Objection Certificate is expected, following which the contract can be signed.