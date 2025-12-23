India to Seal ₹4,000 Crore BrahMos Missile Deals with Vietnam and Indonesia After Russian Approval

KARTET Result 2025
By Kirti Sharma
Dec 23, 2025, 12:13 IST

India is finalizing seminal BrahMos missile export contracts with Vietnam and Indonesia valued at over ₹4,000 crore . Following Russia's formal clearance, these deals establish India as a major security provider in Southeast Asia, helping regional partners strengthen maritime deterrence amid rising South China Sea tensions.

India is set to seal two seminal defence export contracts valued at more than ₹4,000 crore ($450 million) for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with Vietnam and Indonesia, following approval from co-developer Russia. In the face of escalating regional tensions, this development marks a major expansion of India's role as a reliable supplier of cutting-edge weapons in Southeast Asia.

Russia Makes Exports Possible because of technology transfer agreements, BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's DRDO, needs Moscow's approval for its third-country sales.

During the recent meeting between Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the former assured of no objection to supplying BrahMos to Vietnam and Indonesia. Now, a formal No-Objection Certificate is expected, following which the contract can be signed.

Countering South China Sea Tensions

  • Vietnam and Indonesia also face growing maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, where Beijing's assertive claims and militarisation have increased regional security concerns.

  • Previously, India supplied three BrahMos coastal defence batteries to the Philippines in a $375 million deal back in January 2022, making it the first foreign buyer for this system; now Manila seeks follow-on orders.

  • These deals place Vietnam and Indonesia as the second and third ASEAN nations to acquire BrahMos, boosting thereby India's strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

BrahMos Missile: Capabilities and Proven Record

Feature

Details

Type

Supersonic cruise missile (air-breathing ramjet)

Speed

Up to Mach 2.8 (~3,400 km/h)

Range

Extended to ~450 km (from original 290 km)

Platforms

Ship, submarine, land-based, air-launched (Sukhoi-30MKI)

Warhead

200–300 kg high-explosive/penetrator

Indian Usage

Reportedly deployed in Operation Sindoor (May strikes); contracts worth ₹60,000 crore with Indian forces

Future upgrades include an 800 km extended-range variant from 2028.

Broader Defence Export Momentum

  • India exported defence equipment worth ₹24,000 crore to ~80 countries in FY 2024–25, despite being a top global arms importer.

  • Beyond BrahMos, New Delhi is pitching:

    • Akash air defence systems.

    • Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

  • Target markets: Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, UAE, Brazil—diversifying from traditional suppliers

