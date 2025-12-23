Top Universities in the World Known for Magical Christmas Celebrations 

University Christmas traditions: During the holiday season, a number of institutions are well known throughout the world for converting their historic campuses into enchanted settings. The University of Oxford, well-known for its early holiday custom known as "Oxmas," stands at the top of the list.

Students assemble for medieval feasts on November 25th, which include candlelit choral services in old churches and the famous Boar's Head Carol. Equally captivating is its competitor, the University of Cambridge, which hosts the renowned "Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" at King's College Chapel, a custom that is televised to millions of people every Christmas Eve.

With its enormous tree beneath its Golden Dome and its peaceful, candlelight Grotto, the University of Notre Dame in the United States provides a profoundly solemn experience. Harvard Square becomes a "Sparklefest" of markets and art, while Harvard University combines ivy-league charm with its yearly Christmas Carol Service, the oldest in America.