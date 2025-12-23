TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
UPSC NDA Books 2026: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Preparation

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 23, 2025, 12:14 IST

UPSC NDA Books 2026: NDA is scheduled for April 12, 2026. Check the best NDA books for Mathematics and General Ability Test. Master concepts and practice enough questions from these NDA best books to maximise your chances of success.

NDA 2026: Subject-Wise Preparation Books
UPSC NDA Books 2026: The NDA 1 2026 Examination will take place on April 12, 2026. With less than a few months left, you should build an effective approach and use only reliable resources. It will help you focus on the topics important from the exam perspective. You can check toppers' feedback or expert recommendations before finalising the books. Choose only those books that cover the latest syllabus, PYQs, and topic-wise practice sets. This helps you understand the exam requirements and build strong fundamentals. Scroll down to find the list of best NDA books and commence your preparation today!

UPSC NDA Books 2026

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 157th Course and for the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). A total of 394 vacancies have been released for male and female candidates. The NDA 1 is scheduled for April 12, 2026. Candidates planning to appear in this exam should choose the latest NDA books and mocks. This will help them study only relevant chapters and get sufficient time for unlimited practice. We have shared the list of best UPSC NDA books to help you stay on track throughout your preparation.

Which books are best for NDA Preparation?

The NDA syllabus has two sections: Mathematics and General Ability Test. The written exam comprises objective-type questions carrying a total of 900 marks. The test duration is 2 ½ hours for each paper. There shall be a negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Build a focused approach and use quality books to prepare well. Begin with standard books to grasp concepts. And then move on to advanced resources to master core topics. Choose books that include easy, moderate, and difficult levels of questions. Let’s see subject-wise UPSC NDA books for your preparation:

UPSC NDA Books for Mathematics

The NDA Maths section checks your mathematical basics and question-solving speed. It focuses on algebra, matrices, trigonometry, etc. Check out the best UPSC NDA books for Mathematics:

  • Mathematics for NDA and NA by R.S. Aggarwal

  • Pathfinder for NDA and NA Entrance Exam by Arihant Publications

  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal

  • Objective Arithmetic by S Chand

  • NCERT Mathematics Textbook of Class 11 and Class 12

UPSC NDA Books for General Ability Test

The NDA General Ability Test covers two parts such as English and General Knowledge. GK is further subdivided into various sections. This includes Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, and Current Events. Candidates are advised to choose the NDA books that can help them master every exam-specific topic. Take a look at the NDA best books for the General Ability Test.

UPSC NDA Books for English

This sections assess your understanding of English and word usage. It covers areas like Grammar and usage, vocabulary, and comprehension to check your English proficiency. Check out the list of the best NDA books for English:

  • Objective General English by RS Aggarwal

  • Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

  • S Chand Wren & Martin's High School English Grammar & Composition

UPSC NDA Books for General Knowledge

This section is designed to evaluate your knowledge in areas like Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Social Studies, Geography and Current Events. It tests your general awareness and intellectual understanding of every subject. Check out the list of the best NDA books for General Knowledge:

Section

NDA Books

General Knowledge

Lucent’s General Knowledge

General Knowledge by Manohar Pandey

Physics

NCERT 11th and 12th std Books

PHYSICS FOR NDA by Vikas Kr Singh

Chemistry

NCERT 11th and 12th std Books

Objective Chemistry Chapter-wise MCQs by Disha Experts 

General Science

Rapid Plus General Science Book (English Medium) By Dr. Sajid Ali

5000+ General Science Chapter-Wise MCQs With Detailed Explanations For Competitive Exams by Disha Experts 

History & Geography

NCERT books

General Knowledge GK For all Competitive Exams by Ravinder Dhankhar 

Lucent Objective General Knowledge

NDA Preparation Strategy 2026

 

