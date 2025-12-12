CDS Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualifications & Physical Standards for Male and Female

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) twice a year to recruit officers for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The aspirants are required to satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria related to age, educational qualifications, nationality, and marital status in order to apply for CDS 2026. Read on to learn the detailed eligibility requirements for CDS 2026. CDS Eligibility Criteria 2026 The candidates who are planning to apply for the UPSC CDS 2026 must check the eligibility criteria provided in the official notification by the Commission. The candidates must verify their eligibility by reading the criteria provided for the factors such as:

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Nationality

Marital Status

Physical Standards Apply Here for UPSC CDS I 2026 UPSC CDS Age Limit 2026 The candidates must check the age limit criteria before going further with the application process. The age limit is an important factor in the eligibility requirements. The age limit varies for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. Check below: UPSC CDS Age Limit Academy Eligibility Date of Birth Range IMA (Indian Military Academy) Unmarried male candidates 2 Jan 2003 - 1 Jan 2008 Indian Naval Academy (INA) Unmarried male candidates 2 Jan 2003 - 1 Jan 2008 Air Force Academy (AFA) Age 20–24 years as on 1 Jan 2027 2 Jan 2003 - 1 Jan 2007 AFA (with Commercial Pilot Licence) Upper age limit up to 26 years 2 Jan 2001 - 1 Jan 2007 OTA (Men) - SSC Course Unmarried male candidates 2 Jan 2002 - 1 Jan 2008 OTA (Women) - SSC Non-Technical Unmarried women, issueless widows/divorcees (not remarried) 2 Jan 2002 - 1 Jan 2008

UPSC CDS Educational Qualification 2026 The educational qualifications vary by the academy in which the candidate is applying for. Check the CDS educational qualification details below: Academy Educational Qualification Indian Military Academy (IMA) Degree from a recognised University or equivalent Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai Degree from a recognised University or equivalent Indian Naval Academy (INA) Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution Air Force Academy (AFA) Degree from a recognised University with Physics & Mathematics at 10+2 level, or Bachelor of Engineering Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of course.

CDS Nationality Criteria 2026 A candidate must either be: (i) a Citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. (As per Official Notification). UPSC CDS Marital Status As per the official notification, Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not permitted during training. Married candidates aged 25 years or above are eligible to apply but during the training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family out of the premises.

Male divorcee/widower candidates cannot be treated as unmarried male for the purpose of their admission in IMA/INA/AFA/OTA, Chennai courses and accordingly they are not eligible for these courses.