CDS 1 2026 Application Form: Apply Online for 451 Vacancies at upsc.gov.in till December 30

Key Points UPSC has started the application process for Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2026.

The application process has started on 10th December and will go on till 30th December 2025.

Apply at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS I 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam is conducted twice in a year by UPSC. The notification for CDS I has been released by the Commission on 10th December 2025 and the application process has started from 10th onwards. The application process involves registering for Universal Registration Number (URN) by filling the three modules viz. Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form and after URN is received apply for the CDS I examination. UPSC CDS 2026 Apply Online The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 2026 notification and opened the application portal to apply. Aspirants who wish to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can apply online. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, important dates, fees and application process before submitting their forms.

UPSC CDS 2026 Overview The Combined Defence Services exam is conducted by UPSC twice a year to recruit candidates for officer-level posts in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. Check the UPSC CDS details here: Particulars Details Exam Name Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Purpose Recruitment to IMA, INA, AFA & OTA Notification Release Date 10 December 2025 Application Start Date 10 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 30 December 2025 Mode of Application Online at upsconline.nic.in Exam Date 12 April 2026 Website upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2026 Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UPSC CDS I 2026 by following the steps provided below:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. STEP 2: If you are a new user, first complete the registration process by completing the three modules and then you will receive a URN. STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using your URN and fill the UPC CDS 1 Application Form 2026. STEP 4: Fill in all the required personal and educational details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format. STEP 5: Pay the application fee as mentioned in the official notification. STEP 6: Double check the form before final submission and save it for future reference. UPSC CDS 2026 Application Form Link Those who are interested in applying for the UPSC CDS 2026 can access the link provided here to fill the application form. UPSC CDS I 2026 Application Form Apply Here UPSC CDS 2026 Application Fee

In order to complete the application process, candidates are required to pay the application fee which can be paid in online mode through Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank. The application fee is non-refundable. Category Application Fee General / OBC (Male) ₹200 SC / ST / Female / PwBD Exempted UPSC CDS 2026 Eligibility Criteria The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria before applying for the CDS 2026. These criteria include nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications. UPSC CDS I Nationality Candidates must be: A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal/Bhutan, or

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1962 with the intent to settle permanently. UPSC CDS I Age Limit

As per the official notification, the age limit for IMA , INA, AFA, and OTA is: For IMA: Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January, 2003 and not later than 1 st January, 2008 only are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy: Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd January, 2003 and not later than 1st January, 2008 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy:

Age: 20 to 24 years as on 1st January, 2027 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January 2003 and not later than 1st January 2007. Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January 2001 and not later than 1st January 2007 only are eligible. Educational Qualifications For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy: Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

For Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.