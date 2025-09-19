RRB JE Salary 2025: Know In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Salary Slip, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

RRB JE Salary 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB JE Exam to hire candidates for posts such as Junior Engineer, Chemical & Metallurgical Supervisor, and Depot Material Superintendent.
Selected candidates for the JE post receive a basic salary of ₹35,400 under Pay Level 6, along with allowances, benefits, job security, and career growth opportunities. This article provides a complete overview of the RRB JE Salary, including monthly pay, pay scale, allowances, job profile, and other key details.
RRB JE Salary 2025
Candidates appointed as Junior Engineers (JE) through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) receive their salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. Having a clear idea of the salary structure helps aspirants make an informed career choice.
The basic pay for RRB JE starts at ₹35,400 per month, with a pay scale ranging from ₹29,300 to ₹38,400 and a Grade Pay of ₹4,200. The total monthly salary generally falls between ₹42,000 and ₹52,000, including allowances and benefits.
RRB JE Salary Structure 2025
The RRB JE Salary Structure 2025 is designed as per the 7th Pay Commission and varies during the training period and after permanent posting. The final salary depends on the city of posting (categorized into Class X, Y, and Z cities). Below is the detailed salary structure for candidates appointed as Junior Engineers in Indian Railways.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
RRB JE Post
|
Junior Engineer (JE)
|
Current Pay Scale Band
|
₹29,300 – ₹34,800
|
Current Grade Pay
|
₹4,200
|
VI CPC Pay Band
|
₹29,300 – ₹34,800
|
VI CPC Grade Pay
|
₹4,800
|
VII CPC Pay Band
|
₹37,200 – ₹1,39,200
|
VII CPC Grade Pay
|
₹19,200
|
Entry Pay on Selection
|
₹72,600
RRB JE Salary 2025 During Training Period
Candidates who qualify for the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 and are appointed as Junior Engineers must undergo a training period as prescribed by the Railway Recruitment Board. During this time, they receive a fixed monthly stipend instead of the full salary. The details are given below:
|
Salary Components
|
Amount (in ₹)
|
Basic Pay
|
35,400
|
Dearness Allowance (31% of Basic Pay)
|
10,974
|
Total (No Deductions)
|
46,374
RRB JE Salary 2025 After Training Period
Candidates become eligible for the full salary package once the training is successfully completed. This includes various allowances and benefits, along with deductions. The complete breakup of the RRB JE In-hand Salary 2025 is given below
|
Income (Gross)
|
Amount (in ₹)
|
Deductions
|
Amount (in ₹)
|
Basic Pay
|
35,400
|
Income Tax
|
6,163
|
Dearness Allowance
|
11,315
|
Professional Tax
|
200
|
Transport Allowance
|
9,855
|
Miscellaneous Tax
|
1,000
|
Traveling Allowance
|
4,716
|
–
|
–
|
Total Gross
|
62,386
|
Total Deductions
|
7,363
RRB JE Salary 2025 City Wise
The RRB JE Salary 2025 also depends on the location of posting. Indian Railways follows a city-classification system, where Class A refers to metro cities, Class B refers to other large cities and towns, and Class C refers to small towns and rural areas.
The allowances like HRA (House Rent Allowance) and other allowances vary based on city class, and the final in-hand salary differs accordingly.
|
Salary Components
|
Class A (Metro)
|
Class B (Big Cities)
|
Class C (Small Cities/Villages)
|
Basic Pay
|
₹35,400
|
₹35,400
|
₹35,400
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
₹13,500
|
₹13,500
|
₹13,500
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
₹16,875
|
₹11,250
|
₹5,625
|
Other Allowances
|
₹4,050
|
₹2,700
|
₹1,350
|
Gross Salary
|
₹69,825
|
₹62,850
|
₹55,875
|
Approx. Deductions
|
₹4,000
|
₹4,000
|
₹4,000
|
In-Hand Salary
|
₹65,825
|
₹58,850
|
₹51,875
RRB JE Perks and Allowances
Selected candidates enjoy several perks and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission. These additional benefits make the Junior Engineer post in Railways a secure and rewarding career option. The allowances enhance the in-hand salary and provide long-term stability.
The following are the key RRB JE Allowances and Benefits include:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Paid Holidays and Casual Leaves
-
Annual Increments and Performance Incentives
-
Transport Allowance
-
Health Insurance Coverage
-
Medical Facilities for Employees and Dependents
-
Leave and Travel Concessions (LTC)
-
Annual Bonus and Retirement Benefits
RRB JE Probation Period 2025
Candidates selected for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) under RRB will have to serve a probationary or training period of two years, as mentioned in previous recruitment notifications. Candidates gain practical experience, understand their job responsibilities, and get accustomed to the working environment of Indian Railways. Performing well in this phase can also open doors for faster promotions and career growth.
Candidates receive a monthly stipend of ₹35,400/-, along with limited allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission throughout the probation period. This structured training ensures that Junior Engineers are fully prepared for permanent service in the Railway Department.
RRB JE Job Profile 2025
Candidates appointed as Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) will take on a variety of responsibilities to ensure smooth railway operations. The RRB JE job profile includes:
-
Construction, repair, and maintenance of railway buildings, staff quarters, and water supply facilities.
-
Overseeing bridges, conducting workshops, and handling infrastructure-related projects within railway divisions.
-
Maintenance of electrical systems such as locomotives, overhead equipment, traction, train lighting, AC systems, and safety systems.
-
Production and monitoring of Main Line EMUs (MEMUs), Electrical Multiple Units (EMUs), and Electric Locomotives.
-
Regular upkeep and inspection of railway tracks to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement.
-
Managing inventory, maintaining equipment records, and conducting periodic audits.
RRB JE Career Growth 2025
The career growth of RRB JE employees is progressive, depending on experience, performance, and departmental rules. With consistent service, Junior Engineers can achieve higher positions in the Indian Railways. The promotion hierarchy is as follows:
-
Junior Engineer (JE)
-
Senior Engineer
-
Senior Section Engineer
-
Assistant Divisional Engineer
-
Divisional Engineer
-
Senior Divisional Engineer
