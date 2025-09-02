RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025: Know CBT 1, 2 and Technical Abilities Paper Pattern with Marking Scheme

Candidates must have a clear understanding of the RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 to crack the RRB JE 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam structure for smart preparation and boost their chances of success. The Railway JE Recruitment 2025 will shortlist candidates based on the official selection process. This article explains the complete RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 and CBT 2, along with other important details shared by the Railway Recruitment Board.
RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates preparing for the RRB JE 2025 exam must first understand the Railway JE Exam Pattern 2025, as it is the foundation for effective preparation. Candidates should know the number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage to plan the right strategy. The RRB JE selection process includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025
The first stage of the exam is CBT 1, which is qualifying in nature. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 2% if there is a shortage of candidates in reserved vacancies. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below:
|
SNo.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
90 Minutes
|
2
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
4
|
General Science
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
100
Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT 2 based on the results of CBT 1. The number of shortlisted candidates will be 15 times the community-wise total vacancies announced by RRB.
RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025
The second stage, CBT 2, is more detailed and includes technical knowledge. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates may get 2% relaxation if vacancies are unfilled. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 2 in the table below:
|
SNo.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
120 Minutes
|
2
|
Physics & Chemistry
|
15
|
15
|
3
|
Basics of Computers & Applications
|
10
|
10
|
4
|
Basics of Environment & Pollution Control
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
Technical Abilities
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
150
Note: A virtual calculator will be available on the computer screen during CBT 2.
Also Check:
RRB JE 2025 Technical Abilities
Candidates need to prepare according to their specific engineering discipline. Below is the subject-wise distribution for Technical Abilities:
|
SNo.
|
Discipline
|
Exam Group
|
1
|
Mechanical, Production, Automobile, Manufacturing, Mechatronics, Industrial, Machining, Tools & Die Making, or a combination of these
|
Mechanical & Allied Engineering
|
2
|
Electrical Engineering (including sub-streams)
|
Electrical & Allied Engineering
|
3
|
Electronics, Instrumentation, Communication, Computer Science, IT, or related sub-streams
|
Electronics & Allied Engineering
|
4
|
Civil Engineering (including 3-year B.Sc. in Civil Engineering)
|
Civil & Allied Engineering
|
5
|
Printing Technology/Engineering
|
Printing Technology
What is RRB JE Selection Process: Stage Wise Criteria
The RRB JE 2025 recruitment process will be carried out in multiple stages to ensure fair and transparent selection. The process includes the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage CBT, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.
The selection of candidates will be strictly based on merit, as per their performance in the CBTs. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the official schedule for each stage, including the date, time, and exam venue, which will be communicated to eligible candidates in due course.
Requests for rescheduling, venue change, or postponement of any stage will not be entertained under any circumstances. The RRB JE Exam 2025 will be conducted in the following four phases:
-
First Stage CBT (CBT 1)
-
Second Stage CBT (CBT 2)
-
Document Verification (DV)
-
Medical Examination
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation