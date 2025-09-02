RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025: Know CBT 1, 2 and Technical Abilities Paper Pattern with Marking Scheme

Candidates must have a clear understanding of the RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 to crack the RRB JE 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam structure for smart preparation and boost their chances of success. The Railway JE Recruitment 2025 will shortlist candidates based on the official selection process. This article explains the complete RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 and CBT 2, along with other important details shared by the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates preparing for the RRB JE 2025 exam must first understand the Railway JE Exam Pattern 2025, as it is the foundation for effective preparation. Candidates should know the number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage to plan the right strategy. The RRB JE selection process includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification and medical examination.

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025 The first stage of the exam is CBT 1, which is qualifying in nature. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 2% if there is a shortage of candidates in reserved vacancies. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below: SNo. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration 1 Mathematics 30 30 90 Minutes 2 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 3 General Awareness 15 15 4 General Science 30 30 Total 100 100 100 Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT 2 based on the results of CBT 1. The number of shortlisted candidates will be 15 times the community-wise total vacancies announced by RRB.

The second stage, CBT 2, is more detailed and includes technical knowledge. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates may get 2% relaxation if vacancies are unfilled. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 2 in the table below: SNo. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration 1 General Awareness 15 15 120 Minutes 2 Physics & Chemistry 15 15 3 Basics of Computers & Applications 10 10 4 Basics of Environment & Pollution Control 10 10 5 Technical Abilities 100 100 Total 150 150 150 Note: A virtual calculator will be available on the computer screen during CBT 2.

RRB JE Syllabus 2025 RRB JE 2025 Technical Abilities Candidates need to prepare according to their specific engineering discipline. Below is the subject-wise distribution for Technical Abilities: SNo. Discipline Exam Group 1 Mechanical, Production, Automobile, Manufacturing, Mechatronics, Industrial, Machining, Tools & Die Making, or a combination of these Mechanical & Allied Engineering 2 Electrical Engineering (including sub-streams) Electrical & Allied Engineering 3 Electronics, Instrumentation, Communication, Computer Science, IT, or related sub-streams Electronics & Allied Engineering 4 Civil Engineering (including 3-year B.Sc. in Civil Engineering) Civil & Allied Engineering 5 Printing Technology/Engineering Printing Technology