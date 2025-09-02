IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025: Know CBT 1, 2 and Technical Abilities Paper Pattern with Marking Scheme

The RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 includes two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Both CBTs have negative marking of 1/3rd for wrong answers and category-wise qualifying marks. CBT 2 also tests technical abilities. This article provides the RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 of CBT 1, CBT 2, technical abilities, marking scheme, and the stage-wise selection process.

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must have a clear understanding of the RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025 to crack the RRB JE 2025 Exam. Candidates should know the exam structure for smart preparation and boost their chances of success. The Railway JE Recruitment 2025 will shortlist candidates based on the official selection process. This article explains the complete RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 and CBT 2, along with other important details shared by the Railway Recruitment Board.

Candidates preparing for the  RRB JE 2025 exam must first understand the Railway JE Exam Pattern 2025, as it is the foundation for effective preparation. Candidates should know the number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage to plan the right strategy. The RRB JE selection process includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification and medical examination.

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025

The first stage of the exam is CBT 1, which is qualifying in nature. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 2% if there is a shortage of candidates in reserved vacancies. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 1 in the table below:

SNo.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

1

Mathematics

30

30

90 Minutes

2

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

25

3

General Awareness

15

15

4

General Science

30

30

Total

100

100

100

Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT 2 based on the results of CBT 1. The number of shortlisted candidates will be 15 times the community-wise total vacancies announced by RRB.

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The second stage, CBT 2, is more detailed and includes technical knowledge. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The minimum qualifying marks for UR are 40%, OBC are 30%, SC are 30%, and ST are 25%. PwBD candidates may get 2% relaxation if vacancies are unfilled. Candidates can check the RRB JE Exam Pattern for CBT 2 in the table below:

SNo.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

1

General Awareness

15

15

120 Minutes

2

Physics & Chemistry

15

15

3

Basics of Computers & Applications

10

10

4

Basics of Environment & Pollution Control

10

10

5

Technical Abilities

100

100

Total

150

150

150

Note: A virtual calculator will be available on the computer screen during CBT 2.

Also Check:

RRB JE Syllabus 2025

RRB JE 2025 Technical Abilities

Candidates need to prepare according to their specific engineering discipline. Below is the subject-wise distribution for Technical Abilities:

SNo.

Discipline

Exam Group

1

Mechanical, Production, Automobile, Manufacturing, Mechatronics, Industrial, Machining, Tools & Die Making, or a combination of these

Mechanical & Allied Engineering

2

Electrical Engineering (including sub-streams)

Electrical & Allied Engineering

3

Electronics, Instrumentation, Communication, Computer Science, IT, or related sub-streams

Electronics & Allied Engineering

4

Civil Engineering (including 3-year B.Sc. in Civil Engineering)

Civil & Allied Engineering

5

Printing Technology/Engineering

Printing Technology

What is RRB JE Selection Process: Stage Wise Criteria 

The RRB JE 2025 recruitment process will be carried out in multiple stages to ensure fair and transparent selection. The process includes the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage CBT, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.

The selection of candidates will be strictly based on merit, as per their performance in the CBTs. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the official schedule for each stage, including the date, time, and exam venue, which will be communicated to eligible candidates in due course.

Requests for rescheduling, venue change, or postponement of any stage will not be entertained under any circumstances. The RRB JE Exam 2025 will be conducted in the following four phases:

  1. First Stage CBT (CBT 1)

  2. Second Stage CBT (CBT 2)

  3. Document Verification (DV)

  4. Medical Examination

