UPSC NDA 1 Registration 2026 Begins at upsc.gov.in for 394 Posts Check Application Process

Key Points UPSC Has released the notification for NDA I 2026 on 10th December 2025.

The application link remains active between 10th-30th December 2025.

Candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA Registration 2026: Candidates can start applying for the National Defence Academy (NDA) I 2026 as the official notification has been released by the Commission. The candidates who wish to make a career in the Army, Navy, and Air Force can apply for this exam. The registration process has been started at the official UPSC Portal and candidates can apply between 10th-30th December 2025. The application process must be completed through the new portal of UPSC which contains four modules. Three of them such as Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications that can be filled up by any candidate at any time as they are the general registration processes. While the fourth module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission

UPSC NDA Registration 2026 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official NDA & NA I 2026 notification and the apply online link has been activated on the official UPSC portal. Aspirants who wish to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) I, 2026 can start applying now. Before applying, ensure you meet all the eligibility criteria. UPSC NDA 2026 Overview The NDA & NA is a national-level entry exam conducted by the UPSC twice a year for admission into Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA and Naval Academy courses. Know about the UPSC NDA 2026 here: Particulars Details Exam Name NDA & NA I 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Purpose Entry into National Defence Academy & Naval Academy courses Notification Release Date 10 December 2025 Application Start Date 10 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 30 December 2025 Mode of Application Online via upsconline.nic.in Exam Date (Written) 12 April 2026 (Sunday) Vacancies 394

What are the Steps to Apply for UPSC NDA 2026 Follow these steps to complete your NDA 1 2026 online application: STEP 1: Go to the official UPSC online application site at upsconline.nic.in. STEP 2: If not already registered, then complete the three modules viz. Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form. A Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated, which will be used further to complete the fourth module (application process for the exam). STEP 3: Login with your URN and fill the application form for “NDA I 2026”. Fill in the necessary details, upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee. STEP 4: After filling up the examination specific form, Application Number is generated which is examination specific and is to be retained by the applicant.

STEP 5: Save the application form for future reference. UPSC NDA 2026 Application Form Link The candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA I 2026 by visiting the official portal at upsconline.nic.in or through the direct link that has been provided here. UPSC NDA I 2026 Application Form Apply Here UPSC NDA 2026 Application Fee Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through online mode via Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Category Application Fee General / OBC (NCL) ₹100 SC / ST / Female / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs Exempted UPSC NDA 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. NDA I Nationality A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal/Bhutan, or

A refugee from Tibet settled in India before 1962, etc. (as per UPSC rules). NDA I Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 01st Jul 2007 and not later than 01st July 2010 are eligible. NDA I Educational Qualifications For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.