IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Marks at ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 examination conducted on October 12, 2025, can now download their scorecards to check their sectional and overall marks. The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing their registration number and password.
IBPS has released the scorecard for all candidates who attempted the Mains Exam. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link
Candidates can download the IBPS PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the CRP-PO/MT-XIV Mains exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard will be active till December 17, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025.
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: Overview
The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 has been released for CRP-PO/MT-XIV which aims to fill 5208 vacancies in various participating public sector banks. Check the table below for IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Exam Body
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name
Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)
Vacancies
5,208
Mains Exam Date
October 12, 2025
Mains Result Date
December 1, 2025
Scorecard Release Date
December 10, 2025
Scorecard Availability
December 10 to December 17, 2025
Official Website
www.ibps.in
How to Check the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 can check their marks by visiting the official website. Candidates can also follow the simple steps below for how to check it from official website
- Visit the official website, ibps.in.
- On the homepage click on "CRP-PO/MT" link
- New page will open up now; click on "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XIV".
- Click on the “Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XIV".
- Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YYYY).
- Enter the Captcha code and click on the "Login" button.
- The IBPS PO Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
What are the details Mentioned on IBPS PO Mains Scorecard
In the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard, IBPS will release the cutoff marks and section-wise marks scored by candidates. Check the list below for details mentioned in the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard
- Candidate's Name and Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Category and Sub-category
- Section-wise Maximum Marks
- Sectional Cutoff Marks (Minimum Qualifying Marks)
- Marks Obtained in each section
- Total Marks Obtained
