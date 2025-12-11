EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Marks at ibps.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 11, 2025, 15:55 IST

The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 has been released on ibps.in for candidates who appeared in the exam on October 12, 2025. Candidates can log in using their registration number and password to check sectional and overall marks. The scorecard is available from December 10 to December 17, 2025

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025
IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 examination conducted on October 12, 2025, can now download their scorecards to check their sectional and overall marks. The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing their registration number and password.
IBPS has released the scorecard for all candidates who attempted the Mains Exam. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates can download the IBPS PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the CRP-PO/MT-XIV Mains exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard will be active till December 17, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025

Click Here

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 has been released for CRP-PO/MT-XIV which aims to fill 5208 vacancies in various participating public sector banks. Check the table below for IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)

Vacancies

5,208

Mains Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Mains Result Date

December 1, 2025

Scorecard Release Date

December 10, 2025

Scorecard Availability

December 10 to December 17, 2025

Official Website

www.ibps.in

How to Check the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 can check their marks by visiting the official website. Candidates can also follow the simple steps below for how to check it from official website

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage click on "CRP-PO/MT" link
  • New page will open up now; click on "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XIV".
  • Click on the “Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XIV".
  • Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YYYY).
  • Enter the Captcha code and click on the "Login" button.
  • The IBPS PO Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details Mentioned on IBPS PO Mains Scorecard

In the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard, IBPS will release the cutoff marks and section-wise marks scored by candidates. Check the list below for details mentioned in the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard

  • Candidate's Name and Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Category and Sub-category
  • Section-wise Maximum Marks
  • Sectional Cutoff Marks (Minimum Qualifying Marks)
  • Marks Obtained in each section
  • Total Marks Obtained

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

