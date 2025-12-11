IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Marks at ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 examination conducted on October 12, 2025, can now download their scorecards to check their sectional and overall marks. The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing their registration number and password.

IBPS has released the scorecard for all candidates who attempted the Mains Exam. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates can download the IBPS PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the CRP-PO/MT-XIV Mains exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard will be active till December 17, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025.