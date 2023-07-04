Application Letter Writing: Format, Examples, Tips, and More

Application Letter Writing: Through this article, students can learn about the latest format of application letter writing. Also, find attached examples for the same. Some important tips for application writing have also been laid out below.

Application Writing: An application is a formal request regarding a position or want of something, sent to a person in an authoritative position to seek their permission. It is also defined as the action of putting something into operation. An application is written in the form of a letter and sent to the concerned person. Before diving deep into the topic, let’s first understand what application writing is.

What is an Application Letter?

It is a letter, written formally, to request something from a person in a concerned position and seek their permission. This formal letter is referred to as an application letter, and the process of writing an application is known as application writing or application letter writing. An application can be written for leave, an extension of a project deadline, a position, etc.

Applications are the only acceptable form of making requests in the corporate world or any given formal organisation. Thus, it is included as an essential part of the school curriculum. Students from 6th grade onwards are taught application writing, and it continues until high school. Schools, Offices, Banks, Government operations—everything requires the submission of an application for the fulfillment of your demand.

Types of Applications

There are a variety of application letters written as per the occasion and request, which have been covered in the article. Broadly, it is divided into three types. They are:

Job Application Letter: It is written to request a job opening in an organization. It is sent to the email address of the organization, and the HR department of the company, or it is submitted offline to the organization by visiting them.

Academic Application Letter: It is written for academic purposes when a request regarding leaves, scholarships, fees, activities, etc. is to be made. Any formal request to be made within an academic institution by a student is an academic application letter.

Personal Application Letter: An application letter written for personal work such as asking for a loan, travel grant, visa, passport, or any such individualistic request is called a personal application letter.

Steps for Writing an Application

An application letter can be written using the below-mentioned steps. Using this procedure will assist you in writing an application letter in a fast-paced and proficient manner. In just 10 easy steps, you can write a perfect application letter. Have a look at the steps below:

Step 1: Know your objective for writing the application. An application letter should only be written with a set objective in mind.

Step 2: Planning Any form of letter-writing requires planning. A planned letter always includes important topics, is drafted concisely, and ignores irrelevant stuff in an application.

Step 3: Begin with the date. The first thing that goes into an application is the date on which it is written and submitted.

Step 4: Mention the name, designation, formal location, and company/school/bank (whatever the case may be) of the receiver. You can also add the contact number if you wish to.

Step 5: Write down the subject of the application. One of the most important parts of the application is where you write down the reason for writing the letter. For example: if you are writing an application letter to ask for a one-day leave on Raksha Bandhan, then the subject line should go as Application for One-Day Leave on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Step 6: Start your body with a warm salutation.

Step 7: Intro Para Start by introducing yourself and explaining the motive behind writing this application.

Step 8: The following paragraphs should be accompanied by additional information and an explanation regarding the subject.

Step 9: The concluding paragraph must include sentences that talk about the request you are making, thank the receiver, and show him/her that you are looking forward to a positive response.

Step 10: End the letter with Valediction accompanied by your details like name, contact number, designation, formal address, etc.

Sample Format of Application Writing

Since the application letter is a formal letter, it has to be written down in a particular format. The format for application letter writing is given below. This format is used in application writing, irrespective of the objective or occasion.

Example of an Application Letter

Let us suppose that a student in Class X at ABC School has been suffering from a minor knee fracture. She wants to take a 15-day leave from school since she has been advised by her doctor to take complete bed rest for the said amount of time. An application letter to the principal of the school will be written in the following manner:

Date: 03/07/2023

To

The Principal

ABC School

Delhi, India

Subject: Application for leave on medical grounds

Respected Mam

I, Reena Mishra, a student of Grade 10 ‘B’ at your school, am writing this letter to inform you that I would need 15 days off from my academic schedule since I have a minor knee fracture and have been advised by my doctor for complete 15-day bed rest.

I request that you kindly grant me leave for 15 days since I am not in a condition to walk. I am attaching a medical certificate here, for your reference.

Thanking You

Yours Sincerely,

Reena Mishra

Class 10 ‘B’

Occasions for writing an application

As mentioned above, there are a variety of occasions when an application letter is written. Some of the few occasions in daily life where a person is required to write an application letter are mentioned below.

Job Application

Resignation letter

The request for transfer from one city to another (within an organization)

Seeking leave

Demanding Work From Home

Asking for a holiday at a school or college

Medical facility approval (in special cases where a child is allowed to carry certain equipment on medical grounds)

Scholarship query

Fee-related query

Letter asking to change personal details in a bank and many more

Tips for Application Letter Writing

The following things should be kept in mind while writing an application:

Be brief and concise. Convey your message through shorter and more concise sentences. Don’t exaggerate your messages.

Make it easily readable and understandable. Use normal, regular words. Frame sentences in a manner that is easy to understand.

Review your application before submission. Check your application for proofreading before submitting it. Look for any spelling mistakes or grammatical errors. These minute mistakes create a negative impact on your personality.

Show positivity: Your article must always look like you are positive about your demand. This makes the receiver think twice before rejecting your application.

Don’t miss out on the format. Since an application letter is formal, it is important to adhere to the format. Don’t miss out on the small details in the letter. Even the wrong placement of a comma can lead to a straight rejection of your application.

Difference between Application Writing and Letter Writing

An application and a letter are very similar in nature. The only difference between them is that an application is a formal letter, it is written for formal demands/requests and used in formal setups, whereas a letter can be both formal and informal. An application is written to seek permission or make a request, whereas a letter can be written to convey a message, alone.