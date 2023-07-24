Email Writing: Format, Examples, Topics, Tips, and More

Email Writing: Students can find the latest format for email writing, here. Check tips, format, topics, and examples for email writing. Know how to write formal and informal emails.

Email, also known as electronic mail, is a medium of written communication used to send and receive information over the Internet. It has been in use since the beginning of the Internet era. Initially, people used it for informal communication before social media apps were introduced into our lives. Later, social media took the spotlight, and now emails are used mostly for professional communication in schools, colleges, offices, banks, etc.

Types of Emails

Emails are basically classified into two types: formal and informal. Language, tone, words, expressions, etc. differentiate a formal email from an informal one.

Formal Email: A Formal email is written to send or receive any information pertaining to official work. Emails that you receive from your college or school authorities, banks, offices, etc are formal emails. They must be well-composed and sound formal in nature. Words used in formal emails should be more professional than personal. For example, phrases like To whom it may concern, Thanks and Regards, Early action is intimidated, etc. are used in formal emails.

Informal Email: An informal email is mostly used as a medium of regular conversation with friends, relatives, or any personal individual. It is written to inform your loved ones about your day, about your life, and hear the same from them. Such emails do not have to follow any pattern but must stick to the format. They are informal in their language and tone. Phrases such as, I’m glad, nice to hear from you, yours, by the way, etc are used in an informal email.

Apart from this, emails are written for multiple reasons and can be classified on the basis of their objectives, as well. Promotional emails are sent by brands to promote their products, services, discounts, festive celebrations, etc to their customers. Newsletter emails consist of newsletters sent by brands, media companies, and multiple websites that you must have subscribed to. Order emails are sent by your e-commerce websites, such as Myntra, Amazon, etc that keep informing you about your order status and requests. Survey emails are used to conduct surveys. Here, people are asked to answer the questions presented in the email or the form and submit them within the deadline. The list goes on and on; emails are written worldwide for various reasons.

What is Email Writing?

The process of writing an email is known as email writing. Email writing deals with finding an objective for communication, writing down the message, and sending it to the concerned person through email. Emails must be short, concise, and to the point. It should consist of all the important and relevant information. Email writing can be an easy task if you get the hang of it. Informal email writing is easier since the body consists of whatever the person feels like sharing and uses a personal tone and language while communicating. On the other hand, formal email writing can be a tedious task because it must be written in a formal tone using formal phrases and words. This has to be observed and learned by students.

Also Read - Application Writing: Format, Examples, Tips, and more

Email Writing Format

Emails have to be written in the standard format, be it formal or informal. In reality, when you are sending an email, you just have to type the content, the format is already present in your medium of communication. But for exam purposes, students must know the format for writing an email.

Date- Enter the date on which the mail is to be sent

From Sender’s email address- Enter your email address.

To Recipient’s email address- Enter the correct mail address of the recipient

Subject- Write down the objective of writing the mail

Salutation- Start the mail by greeting the recipient

Body- Write down all important points in a maximum of two to three paragraphs. Do not exceed the limit mentioned in the question paper.

Sign Off- Bid goodbye to the recipient at the end.

Email Writing Examples for Class 12

Suppose you are the Head Manager of your Office, ABC Pvt Ltd. Write down an email informing your employees regarding the change in office timings for the monsoon season, due to heavy traffic conditions in the city.

24th July 2023

From: headmanager.abc@gmail.com

To: abc.team@gmail.com

Subject: Change in office timings for monsoon season

Hello Team,

This is to inform you that the entire team at Top Management has decided to revise the office timings for the entire monsoon season. This decision has been made in consideration of all the employees traveling from farther distance for office daily. The city has bad traffic conditions in monsoon which makes it difficult for employees to reach office on time. Thus, the office timings have been changed from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM. This will be in effect from tomorrow, ie, 25th July 2023.

We look forward to your cooperation and support to other staff members.

Thanks & Regards

Head Manager

ABC Pvt Ltd

Email Writing Examples for Class 10

Write an email to the Admission Officer of Ayra International College for Women, asking him/her about the information on the admission process, fees, hostel facility, and eligibility criteria for your course.

24th July 2023

From: Shreyakohli123@gmailcom

To: admissionofficer.AICW@gmail.com

Subject: Request for information on the admission process for B.Tech

Respected Sir/Mam

I am writing to request information on the admission process of your college. I am interested in pursuing B.Tech from your reputed institution. Currently, I am in Class 10 but I aspire to join your institution after completing my high school. Can you please provide me with information on the following:

Admission Process Eligibility Criteria for Btech Fees Structure for the Btech course Hostel Facility and charges(including mess, dorm, sports charges)

Any information regarding these would be a great help from you. Looking forward to early action.

Thanks & Regards

Sonali Raj

Informal Email Writing Example

Write an email to your friend Divya Chaudhari telling her about your school trip to Corbett Park, Dehradun.

23rd August 2022

From: anjanashrivastava23@gmail.com

To: divyachaudhari12@gmail.com

Subject: I am going on a school trip

Dear Divya,

How are you? It’s been a long time since we have written emails to each other. I heard from your mother that you have won the first prize in the inter-school debate competition. I am very happy for you.

I want to tell you that my school has organized a small trip of 3 days to Corbett National Park in Dehradun. I am really excited for the trip. We would be doing a jungle safari there. Though I am a bit scared but it's going to be an exciting trip. I am looking forward to it.

I really miss you. Hope to meet you soon. Come back home so that we can talk to each other for hours, there’s a lot that I want to tell you about.

With love

Anjana

Tips for Email Writing

Emails have to be drafted correctly and written nicely. Some tips to make you an expert at writing emails are mentioned below. Please consider them before writing emails.

Enter the correct email address

Keep it short and concise

Include only important and relevant information

Use language and tone as per the requirement

Make sure the message to be sent is clear and understandable

Keep an interesting subject

Proofread your emails before sending it

Topics for Email Writing

Emails can be written on a variety of things, the most commonly known reasons have been jotted down below:

Resignation Mail

Write a mail about leave for one day

To ask for information regarding colleges, admissions, reservation confirmation, internship opportunity

Change in school timings

Inter-house, Inter-school competitions

Announcement of the winner of any school competition

Congratulations letter, to congratulate someone on their achievement

Emails about cleanliness drive, plantation programs in school

Joining of a new employee mail

Giving life updates to someone close

Writing to a friend about your achievement

Emails are composed, sent, and received through mediums such as google mail, Outlook, Yahoo, iCloud, Zoho, etc. There are multiple mail service providers available worldwide. Students can always use these online providers to practice email writing. Also, it is important for students to learn professional email writing. It can seem difficult initially, but once you catch the formal tone, it can be quite easy to write.