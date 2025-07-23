List of 10 Largest Dams in the U.S.- Check Name, River, and Volume

The dams in the United States stand as towering testaments to manage water, generating power, and supporting communities across the country. The U.S. is a nation which is shaped by its vast landscapes and mighty rivers to harness its natural resources through monumental engineering feats. Oroville Dam is the biggest dam by volume which is located in California followed by Hoover dam which is 37 million by volume, In the Colorado River's Black Canyon, which separates the US states of Nevada and Arizona. These colossal structures often blend into the natural environment, which are far more than just barriers. They are complex systems that control floods, provide irrigation for agriculture, supply drinking water to millions, and produce clean hydroelectric energy. Through this article, learn about the largest dams of the U.S. by size, engineering and resource management.

Check Out: How Well Do You Know About Mount Rushmore? Check Quiz Questions With Answers and Facts List of Largest Dams in the U.S. (By Volume) The United States is home to some of the world’s most massive dams,which are engineered to control water flow, generate hydroelectric power, and prevent flooding. The list below ranks the largest dams in the country based on structural volume in the United States: Rank Dam Name River State(s) Volume Type 1. Oroville Dam Feather River California 78.0 million Earthfill 2. Hoover Dam Colorado River Nevada / Arizona 37.0 million Concrete arch-gravity 3. Dworshak Dam North Fork Clearwater Idaho 36.5 million Concrete gravity 4. Grand Coulee Dam Columbia River Washington 12.0 million Concrete gravity 5. Garrison Dam Missouri River North Dakota 66.5 million Earthfill 6. Glen Canyon Dam Colorado River Arizona 10.9 million Concrete arch-gravity 7. Chief Joseph Dam Columbia River Washington 6.5 million Concrete gravity 8. Fort Peck Dam Missouri River Montana 125.6 million Earthfill 9. Oahe Dam Missouri River South Dakota 92.0 million Earthfill 10. John Day Dam Columbia River Oregon / Washington 5.0 million Concrete gravity

Source: Britannica Here is the list of top 5 largest dams in the U.S. by volume: 1. Oroville Dam (California) It is located on the Feather River in Northern California. It is the Oroville Dam which is the tallest dam in the United States and one of the largest earthfill dams globally. It was completed in 1968, and plays a crucial role in California’s State Water Project. It is known for providing water storage, hydroelectric power, and flood control. 2. Hoover Dam (Nevada/Arizona) A symbol of American engineering, Hoover Dam spans the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona. Built during the Great Depression and completed in 1936, this massive concrete arch-gravity structure created Lake Mead, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the U.S. It remains a key source of hydroelectric power for the Southwest.

3. Dworshak Dam (Idaho) Situated on the North Fork of the Clearwater River, Dworshak Dam is the tallest straight-axis concrete dam in the Western Hemisphere. Finished in 1973, it provides flood control, hydroelectric power, and supports regional fish and wildlife management, although it does not form a large recreational reservoir. 4. Grand Coulee Dam (Washington) Stretching across the Columbia River, Grand Coulee Dam is one of the largest concrete structures in the world. Completed in 1942, it was a cornerstone of the New Deal and is a major provider of hydroelectric power, irrigation water, and flood control in the Pacific Northwest. 5. Garrison Dam (North Dakota) Built on the Missouri River, Garrison Dam is one of the largest earthfill dams in North America. Completed in 1953, it formed Lake Sakakawea, a vital water resource for the region. The dam provides flood control, hydropower, and supports navigation and recreation.