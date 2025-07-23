List of 10 Largest Dams in the U.S.- Check Name, River, and Volume

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The U.S. boasts some of the world's largest dams including Oroville Dam, Hoover Dam, Dworshak dam, and many others. These dams have played a vital role for water management, power generation, and flood control. These engineering marvels, varying in type and scale, have profoundly shaped American landscapes and development. This article explores the top 10 largest dams in the U.S., detailing their impressive dimensions, construction, and enduring significance to the nation's infrastructure and resources.

The dams in the United States stand as towering testaments to manage water, generating power, and supporting communities across the country. The U.S. is a nation which is shaped by its vast landscapes and mighty rivers to harness its natural resources through monumental engineering feats. Oroville Dam is the biggest dam by volume which is located in California followed by Hoover dam which is 37 million by volume, In the Colorado River's Black Canyon, which separates the US states of Nevada and Arizona.  

These colossal structures often blend into the natural environment, which are far more than just barriers. They are complex systems that control floods, provide irrigation for agriculture, supply drinking water to millions, and produce clean hydroelectric energy. Through this article, learn about the largest dams of the U.S. by size, engineering and resource management.

List of Largest Dams in the U.S. (By Volume)

The United States is home to some of the world’s most massive dams,which are engineered to control water flow, generate hydroelectric power, and prevent flooding. The list below ranks the largest dams in the country based on structural volume in the United States:

Rank

Dam Name

River

State(s)

Volume 

Type

1.

Oroville Dam

Feather River

California

78.0 million

Earthfill

2.

Hoover Dam

Colorado River

Nevada / Arizona

37.0 million

Concrete arch-gravity

3.

Dworshak Dam

North Fork Clearwater

Idaho

36.5 million

Concrete gravity

4.

Grand Coulee Dam

Columbia River

Washington

12.0 million

Concrete gravity

5.

Garrison Dam

Missouri River

North Dakota

66.5 million

Earthfill

6.

Glen Canyon Dam

Colorado River

Arizona

10.9 million

Concrete arch-gravity

7.

Chief Joseph Dam

Columbia River

Washington

6.5 million

Concrete gravity

8.

Fort Peck Dam

Missouri River

Montana

125.6 million

Earthfill

9.

Oahe Dam

Missouri River

South Dakota

92.0 million

Earthfill

10.

John Day Dam

Columbia River

Oregon / Washington

5.0 million

Concrete gravity

Source: Britannica

Here is the list of top 5 largest dams in the U.S. by volume: 

1. Oroville Dam (California)

It is located on the Feather River in Northern California. It is the Oroville Dam which is the tallest dam in the United States and one of the largest earthfill dams globally. It was completed in 1968, and plays a crucial role in California’s State Water Project. It is known for providing water storage, hydroelectric power, and flood control.

2. Hoover Dam (Nevada/Arizona)

A symbol of American engineering, Hoover Dam spans the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona. Built during the Great Depression and completed in 1936, this massive concrete arch-gravity structure created Lake Mead, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the U.S. It remains a key source of hydroelectric power for the Southwest.

3. Dworshak Dam (Idaho)

Situated on the North Fork of the Clearwater River, Dworshak Dam is the tallest straight-axis concrete dam in the Western Hemisphere. Finished in 1973, it provides flood control, hydroelectric power, and supports regional fish and wildlife management, although it does not form a large recreational reservoir.

4. Grand Coulee Dam (Washington)

Stretching across the Columbia River, Grand Coulee Dam is one of the largest concrete structures in the world. Completed in 1942, it was a cornerstone of the New Deal and is a major provider of hydroelectric power, irrigation water, and flood control in the Pacific Northwest.

5. Garrison Dam (North Dakota)

Built on the Missouri River, Garrison Dam is one of the largest earthfill dams in North America. Completed in 1953, it formed Lake Sakakawea, a vital water resource for the region. The dam provides flood control, hydropower, and supports navigation and recreation.

The vast network of monumental dams across the United States exemplifies human ingenuity and the nation’s commitment to mastering its natural landscape. Beyond their colossal size, these structures are indispensable, offering vital benefits such as hydroelectric power, flood mitigation, water supply, irrigation, recreation, and ecological management. From Oroville’s towering earth-fill embankment to Hoover’s iconic concrete arch-gravity form, each dam plays a distinct role in sustaining communities, bolstering agriculture, and supporting modern infrastructure. 

    FAQs

    • What is the largest dam in the United States?
      +
      Fort Peck Dam in Montana is the largest by volume, while Oroville Dam in California is the tallest at 770 feet.
    • How many dams are there in the United States?
      +
      There are over 90,000 federally regulated dams, with total estimates including small, unregulated dams reaching up to 2.5 million.

