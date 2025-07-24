SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Selection Posts Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on July 21, 2025. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 2423 vacancies in various government departments.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Active Link SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Overview The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in and the exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025. Check the table below for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights. Aspect Details Organization Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Total Vacancies 2,423 (UR: 1,169, SC: 314, ST: 148, OBC: 561, EWS: 231) Exam Level Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), Graduation & Above Application Dates 2nd June – 23rd June 2025 Admit Card Release 21st July 2025 Exam Dates 24th July – 1st August 2025 (Multiple Shifts) Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT) Document Verification Official Website https://ssc.gov.in