SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 link is now active to download the hall ticket. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025 for 2423 vacancies in multiple shifts. Admit Card is an official document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID.

Jul 24, 2025, 12:40 IST
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Selection Posts Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on July 21, 2025. The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 2423 vacancies in various government departments.
The SSC Selection Post admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. If the candidate fails to carry the admit card to the examination centre, then the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 admit card has been released by the examination conducting body. Candidates going to attempt the examination between July 24 and August 1, 2025 must download their admit card after visiting the official website. The admit card is the official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre.  

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 OUT

SSC has released the Selection Post Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card contains the candidate's details, such as the candidate's registration number, roll numberm photo and signature, as well as the examination centre details. A direct link is also provided below for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Link Active

SSC has activated the link to download the SSC Selection Post admit card 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

Active Link

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in and the exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025. Check the table below for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

SSC Selection Post Phase 13

Total Vacancies

2,423 (UR: 1,169, SC: 314, ST: 148, OBC: 561, EWS: 231)

Exam Level

Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), Graduation & Above

Application Dates

2nd June – 23rd June 2025

Admit Card Release

21st July 2025

Exam Dates

24th July – 1st August 2025 (Multiple Shifts)

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 

Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC Selection Post Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 from the direct link provide above or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the login button and provide your regsitration number and password
  • Click on the submit button, SSC Selection Post Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details mentioned in it.
  • Download and Print for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC Selection Post Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Centre Details
  • Category of Candidate
  • Photograph & Signature

