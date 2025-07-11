UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Released at upsconline.nic.in, Download Combined Medical Services Examination Hall Ticket - Link Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS admit card on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. To download CMS, candidates must provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Candidates are advised to bring the print out of the e-Admit Card along with the original photo identity card, as mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall.
Candidates are advised to verify the personal and examination details mentioned in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to get it corrected through the officials before the exam.
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You are advised to check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
UPSC Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier Union Public Service Commission had launched the recruitmnet drive for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Union Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025
|Advt. No.
|8/2025-CMS
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|July 20, 2025
|Result Status
|Released
|Details Mentioned in Result
|Name, Roll Number, Registration Number, Qualifying Status
|Official Website
|https://upsconline.gov.in
How to Download UPSC Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Go to the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in .
Click on the ‘Download e-admit card for UPSC CMS exam 2025’ given under ‘What’s new’.
Take the print of instructions given on the website
Now download your admit card and enter the login credentials on the space provided.
Check the details given in the admit card and download it for future reference.
Once candidates download the admit card they are advised to check all details printed on the UPSC
