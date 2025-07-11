UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Released at upsconline.nic.in, Download Combined Medical Services Examination Hall Ticket - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS admit card on its official website at upsconline.nic.in.  The exam is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2025 across the country. To download a CMS hall ticket, candidates must provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Check details here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 11, 2025, 11:03 IST
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS admit card on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. To download CMS, candidates must provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Candidates are advised to bring the print out of the e-Admit Card along with the original photo identity card, as mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall.

Candidates are advised to verify the personal and examination details mentioned in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to get it corrected through the officials before the exam.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You are advised to check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

 

UPSC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Union Public Service Commission had launched the recruitmnet drive for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Union Public Service Commission
Post Name Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025
Advt. No. 8/2025-CMS
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date  July 20, 2025
Result Status Released
Details Mentioned in Result Name, Roll Number, Registration Number, Qualifying Status
Official Website https://upsconline.gov.in

How to Download UPSC Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Go to the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in .
Click on the ‘Download e-admit card for UPSC CMS exam 2025’ given under ‘What’s new’.
Take the print of instructions given on the website
Now download your admit card and enter the login credentials on the space provided.
Check the details given in the admit card and download it for future reference.
Once candidates download the admit card they are advised to check all details printed on the UPSC

