UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Released at upsconline.nic.in, Download Combined Medical Services Examination Hall Ticket - Link Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS admit card on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. To download CMS, candidates must provide Roll No./Registration ID and Date Of Birth/Password. Candidates are advised to bring the print out of the e-Admit Card along with the original photo identity card, as mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall.

Candidates are advised to verify the personal and examination details mentioned in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to get it corrected through the officials before the exam.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You are advised to check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-