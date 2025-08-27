Trivia Questions With Answers: Only A Person With 150+ IQ Can Pass This US Geography Quiz!

Think you know the United States like the back of your hand? From iconic cities to natural wonders, this quiz will test just how much US geography you actually know. Warning: Only a person with an IQ of 150+ might score full marks!

But don’t worry, even if you couldn’t, you will still learn some cool facts along the way.

U.S. Geography Quiz

Let’s see, can you pass?

Q1. Which US state has the most active volcanoes?

a) Alaska

b) Hawaii

c) California

d) Washington

Answer: Alaska

Explanation: While Hawaii’s volcanoes are super famous, Alaska actually has the highest number of active volcanoes in the US, more than 130.

Q2. What is the largest state in the US by land area?

a) Texas

b) California

c) Alaska

d) Montana

Answer: Alaska

Explanation: Alaska is massively more than twice the size of Texas! If Alaska were a country, it would be the 18th largest in the world.