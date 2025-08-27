Trivia Questions With Answers: Only A Person With 150+ IQ Can Pass This US Geography Quiz!

Think you know the United States like the back of your hand? From iconic cities to natural wonders, this quiz will test just how much US geography you actually know. Warning: Only a person with an IQ of 150+ might score full marks!
But don’t worry, even if you couldn’t, you will still learn some cool facts along the way.
U.S. Geography Quiz
Q1. Which US state has the most active volcanoes?
a) Alaska
b) Hawaii
c) California
d) Washington
Answer: Alaska
Explanation: While Hawaii’s volcanoes are super famous, Alaska actually has the highest number of active volcanoes in the US, more than 130.
Q2. What is the largest state in the US by land area?
a) Texas
b) California
c) Alaska
d) Montana
Answer: Alaska
Explanation: Alaska is massively more than twice the size of Texas! If Alaska were a country, it would be the 18th largest in the world.
Q3. Which US river is the longest?
a) Mississippi River
b) Missouri River
c) Colorado River
d) Yukon River
Answer: Missouri River
Explanation: Everyone thinks it’s the Mississippi, but nope, the Missouri River takes the crown at 2,341 miles, just slightly longer than the Mississippi.
Q4. Which US city is famously known as the “Mile High City”?
a) Denver, Colorado
b) Salt Lake City, Utah
c) Phoenix, Arizona
d) Albuquerque, New Mexico
Answer: Denver, Colorado
Explanation: Denver got this nickname because its elevation is exactly one mile (5,280 feet) above sea level.
Q5. Where is the lowest point in North America located?
a) Death Valley, California
b) Badlands, South Dakota
c) Everglades, Florida
d) Grand Canyon, Arizona
Answer: Death Valley, California
Explanation: Death Valley’s Badwater Basin sits at 282 feet below sea level, making it the lowest, hottest, and driest place in North America. In fact, it holds the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth: 134°F (56.7°C).
Q6. Which Great Lake is entirely within the United States?
a) Lake Erie
b) Lake Michigan
c) Lake Superior
d) Lake Ontario
Answer: Lake Michigan
Explanation: All the other Great Lakes are shared with Canada, but Lake Michigan is 100% American. It’s also the second-largest of the Great Lakes by volume and is a major hub for shipping and tourism.
Q7. What is the capital of Vermont?
a) Montpelier
b) Burlington
c) Concord
d) Providence
Answer: Montpelier
Explanation: Montpelier is the smallest state capital in the US, with just around 8,000 people. Burlington, on the other hand, is the largest city in Vermont.
Q8. Which US state touches both the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic Ocean?
a) Washington
b) Oregon
c) Alaska
d) None
Answer: Alaska
Explanation: Alaska is the only US state that touches both oceans, making it super unique geographically. It’s basically America’s wild frontier, filled with glaciers, mountains, and wildlife.
Q9. What is the tallest mountain in the United States?
a) Mount Rainier
b) Mount McKinley (Denali)
c) Mount Whitney
d) Mount Elbert
Answer: Denali (Mount McKinley)
Explanation: Standing at 20,310 feet, Denali in Alaska is the tallest mountain in the US (and all of North America). The name “Denali” comes from the Koyukon Athabascans, meaning “The High One.”
Q10. Which US state is closest to Africa?
a) Florida
b) South Carolina
c) Maine
d) Massachusetts
Answer: Maine
Explanation: Surprise! It’s Maine, not Florida. A straight line across the Atlantic from Maine’s coast actually reaches Morocco. Geography is full of tricks like that!
