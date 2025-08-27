Schools Holiday on 27th August
Trivia Questions With Answers: Only A Person With 150+ IQ Can Pass This US Geography Quiz!

By Sneha Singh
Aug 27, 2025, 13:00 EDT

This US geography quiz features 10 tricky questions with multiple-choice answers and explanations. From volcanoes to state capitals, test your knowledge and see if you can score like a genius

United States Trivia Quiz
Think you know the United States like the back of your hand?  From iconic cities to natural wonders, this quiz will test just how much US geography you actually know. Warning: Only a person with an IQ of 150+ might score full marks! 

But don’t worry, even if you couldn’t, you will still learn some cool facts along the way.

U.S. Geography Quiz

Let’s see, can you pass?

Q1. Which US state has the most active volcanoes?

a) Alaska

b) Hawaii

c) California

d) Washington

Answer: Alaska

Explanation: While Hawaii’s volcanoes are super famous, Alaska actually has the highest number of active volcanoes in the US, more than 130.

Q2. What is the largest state in the US by land area?

a) Texas

b) California

c) Alaska

d) Montana

Answer: Alaska

Explanation: Alaska is massively more than twice the size of Texas! If Alaska were a country, it would be the 18th largest in the world. 

Q3. Which US river is the longest?

a) Mississippi River

b) Missouri River

c) Colorado River

d) Yukon River

Answer: Missouri River

Explanation: Everyone thinks it’s the Mississippi, but nope, the Missouri River takes the crown at 2,341 miles, just slightly longer than the Mississippi.

Q4. Which US city is famously known as the “Mile High City”?

a) Denver, Colorado

b) Salt Lake City, Utah

c) Phoenix, Arizona

d) Albuquerque, New Mexico

Answer: Denver, Colorado

Explanation: Denver got this nickname because its elevation is exactly one mile (5,280 feet) above sea level. 

Q5. Where is the lowest point in North America located?

a) Death Valley, California

b) Badlands, South Dakota

c) Everglades, Florida

d) Grand Canyon, Arizona

Answer: Death Valley, California

Explanation: Death Valley’s Badwater Basin sits at 282 feet below sea level, making it the lowest, hottest, and driest place in North America. In fact, it holds the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth: 134°F (56.7°C).

Q6. Which Great Lake is entirely within the United States?

a) Lake Erie

b) Lake Michigan

c) Lake Superior

d) Lake Ontario

Answer: Lake Michigan

Explanation: All the other Great Lakes are shared with Canada, but Lake Michigan is 100% American. It’s also the second-largest of the Great Lakes by volume and is a major hub for shipping and tourism.

Q7. What is the capital of Vermont?

a) Montpelier

b) Burlington

c) Concord

d) Providence

Answer: Montpelier

Explanation: Montpelier is the smallest state capital in the US, with just around 8,000 people. Burlington, on the other hand, is the largest city in Vermont. 

Q8. Which US state touches both the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic Ocean?

a) Washington

b) Oregon

c) Alaska

d) None

Answer: Alaska

Explanation: Alaska is the only US state that touches both oceans, making it super unique geographically. It’s basically America’s wild frontier, filled with glaciers, mountains, and wildlife.

Q9. What is the tallest mountain in the United States?

a) Mount Rainier

b) Mount McKinley (Denali)

c) Mount Whitney

d) Mount Elbert

Answer: Denali (Mount McKinley)

Explanation: Standing at 20,310 feet, Denali in Alaska is the tallest mountain in the US (and all of North America). The name “Denali” comes from the Koyukon Athabascans, meaning “The High One.”

Q10. Which US state is closest to Africa?

a) Florida

b) South Carolina

c) Maine

d) Massachusetts

Answer: Maine

Explanation: Surprise! It’s Maine, not Florida. A straight line across the Atlantic from Maine’s coast actually reaches Morocco. Geography is full of tricks like that!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

