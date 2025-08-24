Trivia Questions With Answers: How Well Do You Really Know America

Think you know America inside out? From landmarks to history to quirky facts, let’s put your U.S. knowledge to the test! Each question comes with the correct answer and a fun explanation so you can learn something new. Ready? Let’s play! Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling? How Well Do You Know America? Question 1: Which U.S. state has the nickname “The Last Frontier”? A) Alaska

B) Hawaii

C) Montana

D) Wyoming Answer: Alaska

Explanation: Alaska earned this nickname due to its rugged wilderness, remote location, and vast, untouched natural landscapes. Question 2: What is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States? A) Boston, Massachusetts

B) St. Augustine, Florida

C) Santa Fe, New Mexico

D) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Answer: St. Augustine, Florida

Explanation: Founded by the Spanish in 1565, St. Augustine is older than the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock! It’s often called “America’s Oldest City” and is packed with cobblestone streets and historic forts.

Question 3: Which U.S. president appears on the $2 bill? A) George Washington

B) Thomas Jefferson

C) Abraham Lincoln

D) John Adams Answer: Thomas Jefferson

Explanation: The $2 bill is one of the rarest in circulation, but it’s still legal tender. Jefferson, the 3rd U.S. president, is featured on the front, while the back shows the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Question 4: Where can you find the tallest mountain in North America? A) Colorado

B) Washington

C) Alaska

D) Oregon Answer: Alaska (Denali)

Explanation: Denali, formerly known as Mount McKinley, stands at a towering 20,310 feet. It’s a huge point of pride for climbers and the indigenous Alaskan culture. Question 5: What U.S. city is home to the famous nickname “The Windy City”? A) Chicago B) Detroit

C) Boston

D) New York City Answer: Chicago

Explanation: Contrary to popular belief, Chicago’s nickname isn’t because of its weather but because of its “windy” politicians in the late 1800s who loved long speeches and bragging!

Question 6: Which U.S. landmark is nicknamed “America’s Front Yard”? A) Central Park

B) National Mall in Washington, D.C.

C) Golden Gate Park

D) Mount Rushmore Answer: National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Explanation: The National Mall is home to the Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, and Washington Monument. It’s where millions gather for presidential inaugurations and major events. Question 7: What food was declared the official state vegetable of Oklahoma in 2007? A) Potato

B) Watermelon

C) Corn

D) Tomato Answer: Watermelon (yes, really!)

Explanation: This caused a bit of debate since watermelon is technically a fruit, but Oklahoma voted it in as their state vegetable because it’s part of the cucumber family. Quirky, right? Question 8: Which U.S. state is home to the only royal palace on American soil? A) California

B) Florida

C) Hawaii

D) Virginia