Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling?

Think you know about the United States on the tip of your tongue? From coast to coast, each state has its unique flavour, culture, and history, and yes, a capital that often surprises people! Some capitals are easy to guess, like big cities everyone knows, while others are small towns with a story behind them. This quiz will put your knowledge to the test and maybe even teach you a fun fact or two about each state. So buckle up, test your U.S. geography skills, and see if you can name these state capitals! Check out:Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.? Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling? Question 1: Which city is the capital of California? A) Los Angeles B) Sacramento C) San Francisco D) San Diego Answer: B) Sacramento Explanation: Often overshadowed by LA and San Francisco, Sacramento became California’s capital in 1854 due to its central location and access to the gold-rich Sierra Nevada foothills.

Question 2: What is the capital of Texas? A) Houston B) Dallas C) Austin D) San Antonio Answer: C) Austin Explanation: Known for live music and tech startups, Austin became Texas’s capital in 1839 and is famous for its quirky motto: “Keep Austin Weird.” Question 3: Which city serves as Florida’s capital? A) Miami B) Tallahassee C) Orlando D) Tampa Answer: B) Tallahassee Explanation: Tallahassee was chosen in 1824 for its central location between Pensacola and St. Augustine, making it a compromise for north-south travel. Question 4: Name the capital of New York State. A) New York City B) Albany C) Buffalo D) Syracuse Answer: B) Albany Explanation: Albany, founded in 1614 as a Dutch settlement, became New York’s capital in 1797. Many confuse it with NYC! Question 5: What is the capital of Illinois? A) Chicago B) Springfield

C) Naperville D) Peoria Answer: B) Springfield Explanation: Best known as Abraham Lincoln’s hometown, Springfield became the state capital in 1837. Don’t mix it up with Chicago! Question 6:Which city is the capital of Nevada? A) Las Vegas B) Reno C) Carson City D) Henderson Answer: C) Carson City Explanation: Named after explorer Kit Carson, Carson City is small but historic, chosen as the capital in 1864 when Nevada joined the Union. Question 7: What is the capital of Colorado? A) Boulder B) Denver C) Colorado Springs D) Aurora Answer: B) Denver Explanation: Denver, the “Mile-High City,” sits exactly one mile above sea level. It became Colorado’s capital in 1867. Question 8: Name the capital of Oregon. A) Portland B) Salem C) Eugene D) Bend Answer: B) Salem Explanation: Founded in 1842, Salem was strategically placed on the Willamette River, making it easy for trade and transport.