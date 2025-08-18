Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling?

Think you know about the United States on the tip of your tongue? From coast to coast, each state has its unique flavour, culture, and history, and yes, a capital that often surprises people! Some capitals are easy to guess, like big cities everyone knows, while others are small towns with a story behind them. This quiz will put your knowledge to the test and maybe even teach you a fun fact or two about each state. So buckle up, test your U.S. geography skills, and see if you can name these state capitals!
Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling?
Question 1: Which city is the capital of California?
A) Los Angeles
B) Sacramento
C) San Francisco
D) San Diego
Answer: B) Sacramento
Explanation: Often overshadowed by LA and San Francisco, Sacramento became California’s capital in 1854 due to its central location and access to the gold-rich Sierra Nevada foothills.
Question 2: What is the capital of Texas?
A) Houston
B) Dallas
C) Austin
D) San Antonio
Answer: C) Austin
Explanation: Known for live music and tech startups, Austin became Texas’s capital in 1839 and is famous for its quirky motto: “Keep Austin Weird.”
Question 3: Which city serves as Florida’s capital?
A) Miami
B) Tallahassee
C) Orlando
D) Tampa
Answer: B) Tallahassee
Explanation: Tallahassee was chosen in 1824 for its central location between Pensacola and St. Augustine, making it a compromise for north-south travel.
Question 4: Name the capital of New York State.
A) New York City
B) Albany
C) Buffalo
D) Syracuse
Answer: B) Albany
Explanation: Albany, founded in 1614 as a Dutch settlement, became New York’s capital in 1797. Many confuse it with NYC!
Question 5: What is the capital of Illinois?
A) Chicago
B) Springfield
C) Naperville
D) Peoria
Answer: B) Springfield
Explanation: Best known as Abraham Lincoln’s hometown, Springfield became the state capital in 1837. Don’t mix it up with Chicago!
Question 6:Which city is the capital of Nevada?
A) Las Vegas
B) Reno
C) Carson City
D) Henderson
Answer: C) Carson City
Explanation: Named after explorer Kit Carson, Carson City is small but historic, chosen as the capital in 1864 when Nevada joined the Union.
Question 7: What is the capital of Colorado?
A) Boulder
B) Denver
C) Colorado Springs
D) Aurora
Answer: B) Denver
Explanation: Denver, the “Mile-High City,” sits exactly one mile above sea level. It became Colorado’s capital in 1867.
Question 8: Name the capital of Oregon.
A) Portland
B) Salem
C) Eugene
D) Bend
Answer: B) Salem
Explanation: Founded in 1842, Salem was strategically placed on the Willamette River, making it easy for trade and transport.
Question 9: Which city is the capital of Georgia?
A) Savannah
B) Augusta
C) Atlanta
D) Macon
Answer: C) Atlanta
Explanation: Atlanta rose as a transportation hub after the Civil War and officially became Georgia’s capital in 1868, replacing Milledgeville.
Question 10: What is the capital of Pennsylvania?
A) Philadelphia
B) Pittsburgh
C) Harrisburg
D) Allentown
Answer: C) Harrisburg
Explanation: Located on the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg became the state capital in 1812 due to its central location, making governance more accessible.
