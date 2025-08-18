UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling?

This quiz is designed to test knowledge of U.S. state capitals. It includes 10 multiple-choice questions, each followed by the correct answer and an explanation of the capital's history or interesting facts. 

BySneha Singh
Aug 18, 2025, 13:17 EDT
United States Trivia Quiz
United States Trivia Quiz

Think you know about the United States on the tip of your tongue? From coast to coast, each state has its unique flavour, culture, and history, and yes, a capital that often surprises people! Some capitals are easy to guess, like big cities everyone knows, while others are small towns with a story behind them. This quiz will put your knowledge to the test and maybe even teach you a fun fact or two about each state. So buckle up, test your U.S. geography skills, and see if you can name these state capitals!

Check out:Northern Lights Alert: Where to See the Aurora Borealis Tonight in the U.S.?

Can You Name These U.S. State Capitals Without Googling?

Question 1: Which city is the capital of California?

A) Los Angeles

B) Sacramento

C) San Francisco

D) San Diego

Answer: B) Sacramento

Explanation: Often overshadowed by LA and San Francisco, Sacramento became California’s capital in 1854 due to its central location and access to the gold-rich Sierra Nevada foothills.

Question 2: What is the capital of Texas?

A) Houston

B) Dallas

C) Austin

D) San Antonio

Answer: C) Austin

Explanation: Known for live music and tech startups, Austin became Texas’s capital in 1839 and is famous for its quirky motto: “Keep Austin Weird.”

Question 3: Which city serves as Florida’s capital?

A) Miami

B) Tallahassee

C) Orlando

D) Tampa

Answer: B) Tallahassee

Explanation: Tallahassee was chosen in 1824 for its central location between Pensacola and St. Augustine, making it a compromise for north-south travel.

Question 4: Name the capital of New York State.

A) New York City

B) Albany

C) Buffalo

D) Syracuse

Answer: B) Albany

Explanation: Albany, founded in 1614 as a Dutch settlement, became New York’s capital in 1797. Many confuse it with NYC!

Question 5:  What is the capital of Illinois?

A) Chicago

B) Springfield

C) Naperville

D) Peoria

Answer: B) Springfield

Explanation: Best known as Abraham Lincoln’s hometown, Springfield became the state capital in 1837. Don’t mix it up with Chicago!

Question 6:Which city is the capital of Nevada?

A) Las Vegas

B) Reno

C) Carson City

D) Henderson

Answer: C) Carson City

Explanation: Named after explorer Kit Carson, Carson City is small but historic, chosen as the capital in 1864 when Nevada joined the Union.

Question 7: What is the capital of Colorado?

A) Boulder

B) Denver

C) Colorado Springs

D) Aurora

Answer: B) Denver

Explanation: Denver, the “Mile-High City,” sits exactly one mile above sea level. It became Colorado’s capital in 1867.

Question 8: Name the capital of Oregon.

A) Portland

B) Salem

C) Eugene

D) Bend

Answer: B) Salem

Explanation: Founded in 1842, Salem was strategically placed on the Willamette River, making it easy for trade and transport.

Question 9: Which city is the capital of Georgia?

A) Savannah

B) Augusta

C) Atlanta

D) Macon

Answer: C) Atlanta

Explanation: Atlanta rose as a transportation hub after the Civil War and officially became Georgia’s capital in 1868, replacing Milledgeville.

Check out: Planet Parade 2025: 5 Rare Celestial Events In the US Skies – Here’s When to Look Up!

Question 10: What is the capital of Pennsylvania?

A) Philadelphia

B) Pittsburgh

C) Harrisburg

D) Allentown

Answer: C) Harrisburg

Explanation: Located on the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg became the state capital in 1812 due to its central location, making governance more accessible.


Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags