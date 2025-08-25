According to the IEA Global EV Outlook 2025, from massive fleets in Asia to record-breaking sales in Europe and North America, electric cars are reshaping the future of mobility. For the United States as well, the rise of EVs is closely tied to tax credits, Tesla’s dominance, and new federal infrastructure plans. Further in India, growing awareness and local EV production show the potential for similar momentum. This article lists the Top 10 countries with the most electric cars in 2025, explaining their growth, policies, and innovations driving adoption. List of Top 10 Countries with the Most Electric Cars (End-2024) The list below shows the 10 countries with the most electric car fleets and sales at the end of 2024: Rank Country Approx. EV Fleet (BEV + PHEV) 1 China 20.4 million 2 United States 7.0 million 3 Germany 1.4 million 4 France 1.3–1.4 million 5 United Kingdom 1.3 million 6 Norway 0.9 million 7 Netherlands 0.56 million 8 Sweden 0.55 million 9 Canada 0.55 million 10 South Korea 0.5 million

Source: Countries by electric-car fleet (BEV + PHEV) as of end-2024, IEA Global EV Outlook 2025 Check Out: Future of Automobile Industry of India (Disclaimer: Figures are rounded, based on IEA Global EV Outlook 2025 and its public dataset via Our World in Data.) Here are the top 10 countries that rank in the electric-car fleet according to the IEA Global EV Outlook : 1. China China leads the world in electric cars, with a fleet of over 20 million BEVs and PHEVs as of 2024. In 2024 alone, it sold around 11 million electric cars, nearly half of all vehicles sold in the country were electric. This push was powered by aggressive incentives such as generous trade-in schemes offering up to CNY 20,000 for EV buyers and the reign of domestic manufacturers like BYD and SAIC, as reported by IEA. 2. United States

The US holds the second-largest EV fleet, at approximately 7 million plug-in cars. In 2024, about 1.6 million EVs were sold. Although growth has slowed compared to prior years, with just a 10% increase over 2023. Moreover, new tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act and more affordable models continue to support demand. 3. Germany After the United States, Germany is the largest EV market in Europe, which is home to about 1.4 million BEVs and PHEVs. Apart from this, it recorded over 500,000 new battery-electric registrations in 2023. However, the sales share of electric vehicles dropped from 30% in 2022 to around 25% in 2023. Ongoing efforts aim to stabilise incentives to maintain momentum. 4. France France comes after Germany in Europe’s EV market, which also boasts a large fleet of plug-in vehicles with over 790,000 since 2010. Also, it is backed by the government’s bonus-malus system, which gives strong financial incentives for clean car purchases. Along with it, charging infrastructure investments and a pledge to phase out fossil fuel car sales by 2040 are also promised.

5. United Kingdom The UK features in the top five, with an estimated 1.3 million EVs on the road. As reported by IEA, roughly 25% of new car sales are electric. Some markets strain under subsidy reductions due to a broadening choice of models and consumer purchase incentives. 6. Norway Though small in population, Norway leads globally in per capita with around 900,000 EVs. In 2024, an astonishing almost 95% of new car sales were electric, a level driven by long-standing supportive policies and near-complete reliance on renewable electricity. 7. Netherlands The Netherlands rounds out the high adopters with roughly 560,000 EVs. In 2023, around 30% of new cars sold were electric, reflecting progress toward greener transport through subsidies and infrastructure, but still trailing Norway. 8. Sweden After the Netherlands, Sweden's EV fleet stands at about 550,000 vehicles. Moreover, it ranks with a striking 39.8% of new car sales being electric in late 2023. The country also benefits from strong incentives and escalating public interest in EVs as sustainable transport choices.