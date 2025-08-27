Schools Holiday on 27th August
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Fresh Guidelines for LOC Submission for 2025-26 Exams

Aug 27, 2025, 20:10 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE has issued new guidelines for the 2025-26 List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board exams, making it mandatory for students to be registered through this list to appear for the exams.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 LOC update
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LOC update
CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for the submission of CBSE List of Candidates (LOC) for academic year 2025-26. The notification supports many changes for schools and class 10 and 12 students. LOC will streamline the board exam conduct, with only the registered students via the list will be able to appear for the annual exams for classes 10 and 12. Candidates can check the new two-board exam policy, mandatory APAAR ID linking, important dates, fees, and special provisions for CwSN students here.

CBSE LOC Official Notice

Two-Board Exam Policy 

The board has introduced a two-board examination policy for Class 10 from the next academic year. This development aims to align the CBSE education system to that proposed in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to reduce exam-related stress. 

The first exam is mandatory, scheduled for mid-February 2026, while the second is optional for students to opt in case they seek to improve their scores, to be held in May 2026. Therefore, all Class 10 students must be included in the first board exam LOC.

APAAR ID Guidelines

Candidates will now need to compulsorily link their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID with the LOC. The APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit digital ID for students across India to consolidate their academic records. Only the students who have an APAAR ID will be able to fill out their LOC for the next academic session. 

Important Dates and Fees for LOC Submission

The schools will begin the online submission from September 2025 till October 2025, followed by registration process for private candidates. Candidates can check the examination fees here:

Event 

Exam Fee 

Indian Schools up to 5 subjects

INR 1500 per 

Additional Subjects per subject

INR 300 

Practical Exam Fee per subject

INR 150

Late Fee

INR 2000

Visually impaired students

Exempt from paying exam fees

Guidelines for Schools and Students with Special Needs

  • Schools must ensure all data, including names, subjects, particulars are entered correctly.
  • CBSE has released specific circulars and a dedicated portal for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) candidates. Schools must use the CWSN portal to upload documents and request examination concessions and exemptions for said students.

    Latest Education News