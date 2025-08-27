AI full form is 'artificial intelligence'. What is artificial intelligence in simple words? AI is a technology that trains computers and machines to simulate human intelligence. AI models are trained to learn, comprehend, solve problems, create creative artwork, and make logical decisions based on data input. Since 2024, most AI researchers are working on making groundbreaking developments in generative AI (gen AI), which is a technology that can create original text, images, videos, and other content. Generative AI tools are built on technologies like machine learning (ML) and deep learning. That is why in this era of AI, it is crucial to be AI literate. In this technologically advanced civilisation, one crucial skill you can develop is spotting the real from the AI. Can you tell the difference between the two images of giraffes: which is AI-generated?

AI vs Real: 10 Seconds to Spot Which Image of Giraffe Is Fake! Only 1% Masterminds Pass This AI Image Quiz! Look at these two images. What do you see? Giraffes? But there's more to them. These images look normal at first glance. But one of them has been created using artificial intelligence. Now if you have ever fallen for a fake AI image, then it might be difficult for you to detect an AI-generated image. But this is why solving this AI vs real puzzle so beneficial and fun at the same time. Test your AI detection skills with this puzzle. Analyse each image carefully. AI vs Real: Prove You Have 140+ IQ, Spot The Difference To Tell Which Chick Image Is Fake In 12 Seconds! Do you see any inconsistencies in the colours, texture, shading, background, and visual elements in any of the image? AI images usually giveaway through cues likes blurriness, inconsistent details such as extra fingers or odd facial features. Sometimes the background is too unreal.